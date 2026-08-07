Former reality television personality Stephen Bear has been jailed for 16 months after admitting breaching a restraining order protecting his former partner, Georgia Harrison. His wife, Miami, accompanied him to Chelmsford Crown Court before sentencing, appearing publicly alongside him as the latest chapter in his legal case unfolded.

According to reports, Bear arrived at court with Miami, smiling, giving reporters a thumbs-up and asking them to 'wish him luck' before entering the building. While Miami did not make any public statement, her appearance alongside Bear formed part of the day's court coverage, with photographers capturing the couple arriving together.

Who Is Stephen Bear's Wife, Miami?

Miami is Stephen Bear's Brazilian wife. The couple married in Brazil in 2025 after Bear relocated there following his release from prison. Earlier this year, they announced they were expecting their first child together.

Since making their relationship public, Miami has appeared regularly on Bear's social media accounts while generally remaining out of the public spotlight.

Unlike Bear, Miami has rarely spoken publicly about their relationship or his legal matters. Most of her public appearances have been alongside him, with the couple sharing glimpses of their life together on social media following their marriage in Brazil.

Although she has largely maintained a private profile, Miami's appearance alongside Bear before his latest sentencing has brought renewed attention to her. She remained by Bear's side throughout his recent legal proceedings and was seen accompanying him as he arrived at court for sentencing.

Why Was Stephen Bear Jailed?

Bear was sentenced after admitting breaching a restraining order imposed following his 2023 conviction for voyeurism and disclosing private sexual photographs and films without consent involving Georgia Harrison.

Prosecutors told the court that he repeatedly posted allegations and derogatory comments about Harrison on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube between March and July 2025 despite being legally prohibited from contacting her, posting about her online or encouraging others to do so.

The restraining order barred Bear from contacting Harrison, posting about her online or inciting others to do the same. Judge Christopher Morgan sentenced Bear to 16 months in prison and imposed a fresh restraining order preventing him from contacting Harrison indefinitely.

The latest sentence follows Bear's earlier conviction over the non-consensual sharing of an intimate video involving Harrison, a case that led to the original restraining order being imposed.

Read more Stephen Bear Back in Prison: Reality TV Star Jailed Again for Breaching Georgia Harrison Restraining Order Stephen Bear Back in Prison: Reality TV Star Jailed Again for Breaching Georgia Harrison Restraining Order

In a statement released through Essex Police, Harrison praised officers for treating the breaches seriously, saying they recognised the case as 'a real offence against a real person' rather than simply another celebrity story.

Miami accompanied Bear as he arrived at Chelmsford Crown Court before the sentencing hearing, with photographers capturing the couple outside the courthouse. Bear acknowledged waiting reporters before entering the building to receive his sentence.

Although Miami was not involved in the criminal proceedings and did not address the media, she remained alongside Bear as he entered court before receiving his 16-month prison sentence.

Her appearance marked one of her most high-profile public appearances since the couple married in 2025 and announced they were expecting their first child earlier this year.