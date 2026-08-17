A New Orleans man who told investigators he was a Roblox programmer is facing 195 new counts involving child sexual abuse material and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal, after probation officers conducting a compliance check at his home reported finding a child-sized sex doll in his bedroom.

Jamie Borne, 30, was already facing 40 counts involving pornography depicting children under 13 and a charge of possessing, trafficking or importing a child sex doll. He was rebooked on the additional charges on 31 March, according to an arrest warrant cited by local news outlets.

Roblox has said Borne was never an employee of the company. It said he was an unaffiliated creator who used its platform to build experiences. The company has since deactivated his experiences and banned his accounts.

Probation Check That Sparked New Inquiry

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The investigation began during a routine compliance check by New Orleans probation and parole officers in late February, according to the arrest warrant.

Officers reportedly saw a child-sized sex doll in plain sight in Borne's bedroom. Borne was questioned about the doll and allegedly acknowledged purchasing it.

Investigators were then brought into the case. Authorities said Borne admitted possessing child sexual abuse material on several electronic devices at the property.

Borne had been on probation at the time over an earlier case involving aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office and local reports.

He was first booked on the child sex doll charge on 27 February. He was later booked on the original 40 counts involving material depicting children under 13.

Forensic Review Uncovers 195 Further Files

A forensic examination of a hard drive recovered during the investigation led to the latest charges. The arrest warrant states investigators found about 195 files of child sexual abuse material involving prepubescent children. Those findings resulted in 195 additional counts involving child sexual abuse material concerning children under 13.

Two of the files also allegedly showed juvenile females performing sexual acts with animals. Those findings resulted in two separate counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

The 195 additional counts are not 195 animal-sex charges. There are 197 new felony counts in total: 195 involving child sexual abuse material and two involving sexual abuse of an animal.

Borne appeared in Orleans Criminal District Court after the new charges were filed. His bond on the additional charges was set at $345,500, according to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office and local reports.

🚨"Roblox programmer" arrested by @HSINewOrleans and @LAStatePolice in New Orleans for 40 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13 and possessing, trafficking, or importing a child sex doll (Which was dressed in a onesie)



Our Criminal Division is now… pic.twitter.com/nUUEjLJhTO — Attorney General Liz Murrill (@AGLizMurrill) March 20, 2026

Roblox Says He Was Never an Employee

Borne's reported connection to Roblox has become a significant part of the case, but the company has drawn a clear distinction between being a creator on its platform and working for Roblox. Roblox said, 'The individual is not, and has never been, a Roblox employee.'

The company said its platform allows people unaffiliated with Roblox to create experiences and that those creators are subject to its community standards. It said Borne's experiences had been deactivated and his accounts banned under its off-platform behaviour policy.

Borne had reportedly told investigators that he worked as a programmer for Roblox. Other reports have described him as a contributing programmer or independent creator. The company's statement makes clear that he was not a Roblox employee.

Earlier Charges Remain Pending

The new charges came on top of the 40 existing counts involving pornography depicting juveniles under 13 and the charge concerning the child sex doll. The earlier case began after officers discovered the doll during the probation compliance check.

Investigators subsequently examined electronic devices and identified material that led to the initial child sexual abuse material charges. Borne also remained subject to a probation hold connected to his previous conviction for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal discharge of weapons, according to authorities.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill's office is prosecuting the case. Murrill said authorities would pursue the case under Louisiana law, adding: 'If you possess child sexual abuse materials or child sex dolls, you will face Louisiana justice.'

The case remains pending. Borne has been accused of the offences and has not been convicted of the new charges.