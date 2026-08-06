An alleged leader linked to the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), known as 'El R1', has been arrested in connection with the murder of TikTok influencer Valeria Márquez, who was shot dead during a livestream from her beauty salon in Zapopan, Jalisco.

Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala was detained after more than a year of investigation into Márquez's killing, which shocked viewers when the 23-year-old influencer was attacked while broadcasting live on TikTok on 13 May 2025.

Authorities have since linked the case to organised crime, with investigators examining alleged connections between Álvarez Ayala, his son and the planning of the attack.

CJNG Figure 'R1' Arrested

Álvarez Ayala, known as 'El R1,' has been identified in reports as a leader of a CJNG-linked faction known as Los Rs. Authorities have alleged that his network was connected to the killing, although the accusations remain part of an ongoing legal process.

The arrest followed an investigation into Márquez's murder, with officials examining whether the attack was organised through criminal networks. Authorities have also pointed to the alleged involvement of Álvarez Ayala's son, who investigators say had a personal relationship with Márquez.

The case gained renewed attention after officials said investigators were examining allegations that Márquez's former partner had a connection to the planning of the attack. The claims remain subject to the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings.

What Happened to Valeria Márquez?

Valeria Márquez was a 23-year-old Mexican beauty influencer and entrepreneur known for her online content and beauty business.

On 13 May 2025, she was livestreaming from her salon in Zapopan when an armed attacker entered the location and shot her. The attack was captured during the TikTok broadcast, causing widespread shock as viewers watched the incident unfold online.

The killing quickly became one of Mexico's most widely discussed influencer cases, with users sharing footage and debating possible motives as authorities launched a femicide investigation.

Investigation and Vivian de la Torre Online Speculation

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Following Márquez's death, social media users began speculating about people close to the influencer, including her friend Vivian de la Torre, known as 'Vivi.'

Online discussions questioned her presence around the time of the attack, but authorities did not confirm those claims. De la Torre was reportedly among people connected to Márquez who were considered during the early investigation, and she denied involvement in the murder.

The speculation surrounding Vivian became a major part of online conversation, but investigators later focused on alleged links involving organised crime figures rather than confirmed evidence against her.

Public Reaction After the Livestream Killing

The livestream nature of Márquez's death made the case widely discussed across social media platforms, with many users expressing shock that the attack was witnessed in real time.

The case also raised wider discussions about influencer safety, online misinformation and the challenges authorities face when criminal investigations become viral online.

The arrest of 'El R1' marked a major development, but investigators are continuing to examine the alleged network behind Márquez's killing and whether additional individuals will face legal action.