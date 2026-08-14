TalkTV presenter Andre Walker has been found guilty of assaulting an anti-oil protester during a dinner held in Windsor during Donald Trump's state visit to the UK on 16 September 2025.

The 47-year-old presenter was convicted of assault by beating following the incident involving climate campaigner Dr Kush Naker. Walker was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £650 ($870) in court costs and £550 ($740) in compensation to Naker by Reading Magistrates' Court.

The presenter reacted angrily after the sentence was handed down and appeared to slam a desk before leaving the courtroom.

Naker Recalls the Attack

The incident happened during a dinner organised by Republicans Overseas at Windsor Guildhall last year, when Naker and another protester disrupted the gathering. They reportedly displayed banners and chanted slogans criticising oil drilling as part of an anti-fossil-fuel movement.

Walker intervened along with another man, who proceeded to carry Naker out of the main gathering to another part of the venue, where he was allegedly subjected to a prolonged assault.

@fossilfreelondon Last night we disrupted the Republicans overseas gala dinner to celebrate Trump’s second UK visit. This visit is a humiliation and Trump’s politics have no place in the UK. Here is the full uninterrupted speech that the people assembled sat and listened to Complete and unabridged! The power of a dress and a confident toast…! Robin Wells, Director of Fossil Free London said: “'Drill baby drill will kill billions. That's not just according to us. That's according to the straight laced men and women of the insurance industry. The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries think almost a half of the world's population will lose their lives due to climate impacts in our lifetime. This cascading risk is the greatest security threat our world has ever known. But Trump wants us packing salt into the wounds of our planet to benefit him and his billionaire mates. He better think again. It is up to us to stop Trump strong-arming our politicians. We need to stop the drilling. If not, we won't keep living. From the North Sea's Rosebank oil field to Greenland and the USA, we must keep it in the ground.” ♬ original sound - fossilfreelondon

Naker also read out a victim statement in court in which he stated how Walker's violence and level of anger surprised him. 'I found it so frightening that Walker could react the way he did just because he did not share my views,' he added.

Based on Naker's previous statements, the attack left him with minor injuries, as Walker allegedly tried to punch, strangle and knee him in the groin.

'Something that was on my mind for a while was what could have happened and how much worse this could have been had he been stronger, or had targeted a weaker person,' Naker also revealed in his victim statement.

Fossil Free London has since released a statement after Walker's sentencing. 'People should not face violence simply because they have chosen to challenge those in power.'

Court Rejects Walker's Defence

The court considered Walker's explanation for his actions before finding him guilty.

Walker argued that he was responding to the protest and had raised concerns about protecting artwork at the venue. He stated, 'I don't know what would have happened if I had not stopped the protest.'

The judge rejected his account and concluded that Walker had committed assault by beating.

Reading Magistrates' Court imposed an 18-month conditional discharge, under which he will not face immediate imprisonment but could be punished for the offence if he commits another offence during that period. He was also ordered to pay court costs and compensation to Naker.

During sentencing, Judge Sundeep Pankhania highlighted Walker's position as a public figure and said that this carried an additional responsibility. The judge also told Walker: 'You should certainly be ashamed of the way you behaved.'

Walker Storms Out of Courtroom

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Walker appeared visibly unhappy with the outcome. After the sentence was announced, he slammed a desk and stood up. He then appeared to ask whether he could leave before walking towards the courtroom exit while allegedly uttering a swear word.

Walker has more than 160,000 subscribers on YouTube, with his content mostly centred on political commentary from a right-wing/conservative perspective.

After the sentencing, Naker stated, 'It's frightening that this violent man is given a platform to further spread such toxic views by News UK, YouTube and X.'