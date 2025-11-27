Candace Owens has released new claims on X alleging that Egyptians linked to Charlie Kirk's assassination travelled to Utah before the killing. She posted the details early on Thursday, 27 November 2025, and said the group stayed in a hotel near Provo.

The claims appear while Owens faces a major defamation case, yet she continues to issue new statements about foreign actors and covert movements. Her posts have created public concern and renewed debate about the events leading to Kirk's death.

Candace Owens Claims Egyptians Flew to Utah

Owens described her revelations as 'MAJOR BREAK'. She said someone involved in the booking confirmed that the alleged Egyptians stayed at the La Quinta Inn and Suites on University Parkway in Orem. She added that the group arrived on 4 September and remained until 13 September.

🚨MAJOR BREAK!



Someone DIRECTLY involved in the booking process has confirmed to me that our “Egyptians” who flew into Provo ahead of Charlie Kirk’s assasination were staying at the La Quinta Inn & Suites in Orem, Utah.



Specifically, the University Parkway location.… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 26, 2025

Owens claimed these individuals were foreign operatives tied to the Charlie Kirk assassination. She implied they travelled to Utah in the days before the killing.

Several users questioned her claims. They asked how booking staff could know the identities or roles of the guests. Others asked why operatives would use normal booking systems.

Some said the source should know more details if they were truly involved.

Owens Asks Utah Residents To Send Footage

Owens also urged people in Utah to check recordings from the area. She asked store owners near the hotel to review their cameras. She said hotel workers could also recall anything unusual. She said local residents might hold crucial evidence.

Owens told the public to send any videos or images to 'moretips@candaceowens.com'. She said this material could help identify the individuals she believes were involved.

Some users replied with concerns about possible federal involvement. Others supported her call and said she was following leads.

They said she was doing work they believed journalists once did by asking for public help.

Fresh Claims Amid Defamation Case

Owens faces a defamation lawsuit filed in July by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. The case stems from Owens spreading a conspiracy that Brigitte Macron 'is a man'.

The claim began in France before spreading online. Rudy Reichstadt of Conspiracy Watch said Owens adopted increasingly extreme positions. He linked this shift to the ongoing legal proceedings in Delaware.

Despite the lawsuit, Owens continues to release new allegations. She has linked foreign governments, military groups, and covert operatives to the Charlie Kirk assassination.

She has also continued to point at Egyptian operatives and foreign links. Critics argue these claims remain unproven. They also say evidence points to a lone gunman, Tyler Robinson.

Fight Against Macrons

Owens has also intensified her feud with the Macrons. On 22 November, she claimed Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron paid for her assassination. She said a French government employee warned her of a planned attack.

She also claimed a small team within the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group was involved. She said an Israeli individual was part of the alleged team.

The GIGN denied the claims. The unit told French media that its work focuses on counter-terrorism and rescue missions. It said it does not carry out assassinations.

Owens also linked Robinson to the French Foreign Legion. However, France's Ministry of Armed Forces denied this. It said Robinson never joined the Legion. It said the training in California ended on 25 August 2025.

Owens further alleged that payments moved through the Club des Cent in France. She provided no evidence for this claim.

The dispute grew further after Owens promoted the Brigitte Macron conspiracy and worked with Xavier Poussard. Reichstadt said her statements have pushed her away from parts of the conspiracist sphere.