Catalina Duque Abréu has become a national sensation after winning Miss International 2025, ending Colombia's 28-year drought at the Tokyo-based pageant and thrusting the Antioquia-born beauty queen onto the global stage.

Her victory on 27 November 2025 is being hailed not just as a personal triumph but also as a cultural milestone, celebrating a modern Colombian woman defined by intellect, advocacy, and international awareness.

The Miami-born beauty queen who walked on to win an international crown is acclaimed for blending academic discipline, cultural roots, and advocacy, establishing Colombia as a new face in global pageantry.

A Historic Win That Revives Colombia's Pageant Legacy

When Catalina Duque Abréu was crowned at Tokyo's Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Colombian fans erupted on social media and in regional news outlets. The win marks the first time since the late 1990s that Antioquia has produced an international queen, rekindling enthusiasm for pageantry throughout the department and restoring Colombia's reputation as a powerhouse in global competitions.

The championship is recognised not only as a personal accomplishment, but also as a cultural milestone in Antioquia's pageantry history.

Judges and observers applauded Duque's poise, stage presence, and ability to articulate her values, which helped her stand out from a field of more than 80 candidates, and her winning answer, in which she described how her pageant experience in Japan taught her to value life's simple moments. 'I used to think that the big moments were the only ones that mattered. But learning about Japanese culture, I've learned about mono no aware, about the little things.'

From Miami to Medellín: Background & Education

Duque, born in Miami on September 20, 1999, grew up between Medellín and Envigado, immersed in Colombian culture. She attended The Columbus School in Envigado before studying social communication with a focus on digital marketing at EAFIT University.

Her bilingual upbringing and academic training have equipped her with excellent communication skills, essential for a modern pageant queen. Duque is proficient in Spanish, English, and Portuguese, which gives him an advantage on international stages.

Fans describe her as friendly, grounded, and media-savvy, all of which helped her negotiate early success and now shine in the worldwide spotlight.

Advocacy at the Heart of Her Reign

Beyond glamour, Duque has long utilised her position to advocate for meaningful issues, particularly Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education. She has been involved in activities that promote childhood development, partnering with a publishing company promoting literacy, cancer awareness, female empowerment, and community engagement.

Since winning Miss Colombia 2024 and climbing to Miss International 2025, she has committed to broadening her activism for equality, education, and social well-being. Many believe her voice will echo globally, giving her reign greater relevance beyond the runway.

Her dedication exemplifies a growing trend among pageant winners: combining beauty and social duty, utilising the crown as a tool for significant influence.

Eyes on Duque and Global Representation

Duque's victory ensures Colombia's strong presence on the international stage. As Miss International 2025, she takes on a legacy and responsibility to represent not just her country, but also its changing identity and ideals.

Observers point to her communication abilities, cultural understanding, and social mission as strengths in a pageant that increasingly promotes global discussion, diplomacy, and humanitarian principles.

Her reign begins with increased excitement and support from fans, regional communities, and national pageant participants, who think she will bring pride and an improvement to Colombia's image abroad.

A New Era for Duque and Colombia

With the crown in her hands, Duque's journey represents both a personal victory and a symbol of rise for her department. Her win is more than just a beauty title; it sends a message that perseverance, identity, and vision remain important in modern pageantry.

As the celebrations continue in Antioquia and Colombia, many believe Catalina Duque Abréu is poised to become one of the country's most legendary beauty queens, with an impact that may stretch well beyond pageant stages.

For the time being, Colombia watches with pride and joy as Duque emerges on the international stage, a queen sculpted by roots, honed by education, and carried by ambition.