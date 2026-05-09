Questions have emerged about the final weeks of Joni Lamb, president of Daystar Television Network, following her death on 7 May 2026. Viewers began circulating recent broadcast footage after the announcement, with some noting visible changes in her appearance in the weeks before her passing.

Daystar has since confirmed that a back injury compounded pre-existing private health matters, which Lamb had chosen to address without public disclosure. The network statement has not quieted speculation online, with viewers continuing to examine her final broadcast appearances for signs of her deteriorating condition.

Resurfaced Video Sparks Online Rumours

Shortly after her death was announced, an older clip of the television presenter began circulating online. Viewers noted visible changes in her appearance, with some observing facial swelling and changes in her bearing.

Network officials addressed the underlying circumstances. Daystar TV noted in its statement: 'Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private.'

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The organisation elaborated on how the situation escalated. They added: 'The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated.'

Viewer Concerns Over Facial Swelling and Altered Speech Patterns

A commentary page known as Voice Of Insight highlighted the footage, noting that viewers had observed facial swelling and described her speech as slightly unclear during a recent broadcast.

Rachel Lamb Brown stepped in to co-host alongside Doug Weisz during Lamb's absence from the programme shortly after that appearance.

Speculation surrounding her well-being dates to March. One user wrote: 'Daystar TV CEO Joni Lamb appears on TV with face swollen. She obviously has some real medical issues going on here.'

Medical Theories and Speculation From Concerned Audiences

No official medical confirmation has linked Lamb's condition to any specific diagnosis. Despite this, the footage prompted speculation online. Some users suggested steroid medication had contributed to her appearance, with one writing: 'Maybe she is using corticosteroids, which makes you swell like that.' Others referenced neurological conditions, with one viewer writing: 'Looks like Bell's palsy from a stroke when you have one part of your face drooping.' Another noted her arm positioning during one broadcast. None of these observations has been verified by medical professionals or confirmed by the network.

Daystar TV CEO Joni Lamb appears on TV with face swollen. She obviously has some real medical issues going on here. It seems Joni was absent today and Rachael joined to co host with Doug Weiss. I do not wish Joni and Doug harm but i do feel its only a matter of time before God… pic.twitter.com/W0AP48QIxP — Torn Curtain I Joshua Simone (@Torncurtainorg) March 11, 2026

Daystar Network Leadership Transitions Following Sudden Decline

Despite various online theories, no official medical confirmation has linked her condition to paralysis or a stroke. Daystar ultimately revealed that her health deteriorated rapidly despite dedicated treatment efforts.

Daystar ultimately revealed that her health deteriorated rapidly despite dedicated treatment efforts. The network confirmed in a final tribute: 'Despite the dedicated effort of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.'

She established the network with her late husband, Marcus Lamb, and took over as president following his death in 2021. Daystar confirmed its leadership structure remains in place. She is survived by her second husband, Doug Weiss, and three children.