A viral claim alleging that a former OpenAI manager told The New Yorker the company is building 'portals' to summon aliens has been widely debunked after spreading rapidly across social media.

The story, which also suggests such portals already exist in the United States, China and the Middle East, triggered confusion online as users questioned whether artificial intelligence research had taken a dramatic and unexplained turn.

Viral 'Alien Portal' Claim Spreads Across Social Media

The alleged quote began circulating in posts on platforms including X, where users shared screenshots and commentary suggesting OpenAI was involved in experimental 'portal' technology.

The claim attributed the statement to a former senior OpenAI manager and described the development of systems capable of 'summoning aliens'. It also referenced OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman in relation to alleged international installations.

Former OpenAI manager: "We build portals from which we actually summon aliens"🧐🤔

A former senior official at OpenAI said in an extensive investigative piece in The New Yorker that the company is building "portals" from which "actually summon aliens. According to him, such... pic.twitter.com/SMoevFQfiQ — UFO mania (@maniaUFO) April 20, 2026

Despite the dramatic framing, the content has not been supported by any official source. The wording has been widely identified as part of a misleading viral narrative rather than factual reporting.

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Origin Traced to Misleading Online Post

Investigations into the origin of the claim suggest it stems from a social media post that misrepresented itself as referencing an investigative article in The New Yorker. The post circulated widely and was later reshared without context, contributing to the perception that it was linked to legitimate journalism.

There is no verified record of any interview or report in The New Yorker containing such statements. The attribution to a 'former OpenAI manager' has also not been substantiated, and no named individual has been identified as making the remarks in a professional or public capacity.

No Evidence From OpenAI or Reputable Publications

OpenAI has not issued any statement indicating involvement in 'portal' technology, nor is there any documentation supporting claims of extraterrestrial-related research. Publicly available information on the company shows its work is focused on artificial intelligence systems, including large language models and machine learning tools.

Journalistic archives and databases contain no record of the alleged quote, and no reputable media outlet has published material supporting the viral narrative. Fact-checkers reviewing the claim have confirmed that it does not appear in any legitimate investigative reporting.

AI Misinformation and Science Fiction Narratives

Experts say the incident reflects a broader pattern in which artificial intelligence is frequently misrepresented online through the blending of technical terminology and science fiction concepts. Claims involving advanced AI systems are often reframed in exaggerated or speculative language, which can make them appear more credible when shared without verification.

Analysts note that terms such as 'portals' or references to unexplained global installations are not used in professional AI research contexts, and their appearance in viral content is typically associated with misinformation or satire.

Online Reaction and Rapid Amplification

The claim gained traction quickly, with users debating its authenticity and sharing interpretations ranging from genuine concern to outright dismissal. 'The amount of bullsh*t on this platform is disturbing, said one user.

Some posts treated the story as entertainment, while others appeared to accept it at face value, contributing to its spread across multiple platforms.

The speed at which the narrative circulated highlights how unverified technology-related claims can escalate online before accurate information is established.

Fact-Checkers Confirm Fabricated Narrative

Independent fact-checking efforts have concluded that the 'alien portal' story is not supported by any credible source and is likely a fabricated or misinterpreted social media post. The absence of primary evidence, combined with the lack of corroboration from established journalism, has led analysts to classify the claim as viral misinformation.

The case has since been cited as another example of how false attributions involving high-profile technology companies can gain traction online when detached from verified reporting.