Blake Lively's Met Gala 2026 appearance in New York has been described by journalist Kjersti Flaa as an attempt to 'manipulate' public attention, following the actress's settlement in a legal dispute with actor Justin Baldoni earlier the same day.

Flaa, whose 2016 interview with Lively resurfaced and went viral in 2024, said the timing of the event felt 'mind-blowing' and calculated to shift the online narrative.

Kjersti Flaa's Met Gala Claims Against Blake Lively

Flaa, speaking to the Daily Mail, said she believed Lively's presence at the Met Gala was not coincidental but strategic. According to her, the actress appeared intent on steering attention away from legal developments and towards fashion headlines instead.

'I think she wanted to clog the internet with stories about her at the Met Gala and what she was wearing, it was an attempt to try to drown all the negative news,' Flaa said.

She went further, suggesting that Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds operate in a way that actively shapes online narratives around them. Flaa accused the couple of using publicity to reinforce a favourable public image.

'The audacity and guts that she had to stand there in front of all these people and say, 'Hey look at me in this dress,'' she said, adding, 'I think it says a lot about her.'

Flaa also said she believed Lively struggles to accept negative public perception. In her view, the actress interprets criticism as part of a smear campaign against her rather than a genuine public reaction.

'For her, this is an orchestrated smear campaign against her and she believes people still love her,' Flaa said, calling Lively 'so delusional.'

The Interview That Changed Flaa's Life

The tension between journalist Kjersti Flaa and Blake Lively traces back to a 2016 press interview that resurfaced years later, during Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni.

At the time, Flaa was conducting standard promotional interviews with Lively and her co-star Parker Posey for the film The Age of Adaline. During the exchange, Flaa congratulated Lively on her then-recent pregnancy and commented on her 'bump.' Lively responded sharply with, 'Congrats on your little bump,' a remark that immediately stood out as 'mean' in social media.

Fans debate whether Lively's response was playful, dismissive, or uncomfortable. Flaa later said the resurfaced video had a major personal impact, stating it made her consider leaving journalism altogether. She also said she never received an apology from Lively.

It Ends With a Settlement

The agreement ended Lively's remaining claims against Baldoni and his production company, linked to the film It Ends With Us.

According to court filings, both sides dropped their active lawsuits and agreed to dismiss outstanding claims before trial. However, the settlement was not a full public reset of every issue raised during the dispute.

Importantly, reports reviewing the agreement confirm there was no admission of guilt from either side, and no public damages award. Instead, the deal mainly stopped the case from reaching a jury, which had been scheduled for later in May 2026.

Even after agreeing to settle, filings show Lively's legal team did not step away from everything.

Her lawyers have continued to pursue the right to recover legal fees and certain damages under California civil protections, which are designed to support people who report harassment or retaliation.

This is important because it means the settlement did not fully erase potential financial consequences. Instead, it split the legal fight: the main lawsuit ended, but a narrower fight over costs and penalties is still technically alive in the background.

The Aftermath of Lively-Baldoni Legal Feud

Read more 'Innocent Man' Justin Baldoni Could Write a Tell-All Book About Blake Lively or Appear in a Major Interview to Discuss the Case 'Innocent Man' Justin Baldoni Could Write a Tell-All Book About Blake Lively or Appear in a Major Interview to Discuss the Case

Recent court updates suggest both sides are still dealing with post-settlement paperwork and responses, rather than new allegations.

There are also indications that Baldoni's team continues to contest how the case has been publicly framed, particularly around claims of harassment and workplace behaviour, which he has consistently denied.

At the same time, Lively's camp has publicly described the settlement as a form of resolution rather than a retreat, while also signalling that they may continue pursuing legal remedies under retaliation laws.

The main court battle is over; the trial is cancelled, but legal friction persists in smaller filings and cost-related claims. Nothing new has replaced the original allegations — instead, both sides are now focused on controlling the aftermath, the financial implications, and the public narrative.