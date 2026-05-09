Adam Levine's 'unrecognisable' new face is likely to be the result of a facelift and eyelid surgery, according to two aesthetics experts who have publicly analysed the Maroon 5 frontman's striking appearance at a Hollywood awards event in California on Saturday 18 April.

Levine, 47, stepped onto the red carpet at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica clean-shaven, in a blue button-down shirt and black blazer, posing alongside his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, 37. The couple, who rarely make public appearances together, smiled for the cameras and shared a kiss on the cheek. But it was not the reunion that set social media alight. It was Levine's dramatically smoother face and altered eye area, which many viewers said made him look almost like a different person.

Experts Point to Surgery

The speculation around Levine's changed appearance has been driven not only by fans, but by professionals in the cosmetic field who say they believe they can identify the procedures involved.

Speaking to OK!, Chris Bustamante, DNP, NP-C, an aesthetic nurse practitioner and founder of Lushful Aesthetics, said he believed the singer had likely undergone surgical work before the event.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo at 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ZgydW5r8Mo — 21 (@21metgala) April 19, 2026

'He appears to have had surgical intervention via possible facelift with fat grafting and lower blepharoplasty to freshen his undereyes,' Bustamante said, referring to lower eyelid surgery. 'If fat grafting wasn't done, then it's likely surgical and some fillers or biostimulators. People are saying he looks drastically different or "overdone," but I think what we're seeing is work that hasn't fully settled yet. I think in a few months to a year, he'll look much more natural and refreshed.'

Levine and his representatives have not confirmed any procedures. Even so, Bustamante's view echoed what many online observers had already begun to suspect, that the change went beyond a new grooming style or better lighting.

He also suggested cosmetics may have amplified the reaction. Bustamante said Levine appeared to be wearing 'a lot more makeup than we're used to seeing,' adding that this 'works against him in regards to allegations of looking "too done."' In his view, the combination of possible fresh surgical work and heavier make-up may have made the transformation look even more dramatic.

Focus on the Eyes

Bustamante is not alone in arguing that Levine's eyes are the clearest sign of surgical change. In Beverly Hills, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Molly Bailey has been even more direct.

'It's the upper bleph and I will [die] on that hill,' Bailey wrote beneath a red carpet video of Levine, using shorthand for an upper blepharoplasty, or eyelid lift. She later expanded on that view on Instagram, pairing humour with a technical explanation.

'A beautiful mistake? Fun fact that song was written about Adam Levine's upper bleph,' she joked, before making clear the line was not literal. 'Not really, but lately we have seen a string of celebs' transformations that has everyone talking (Bradley Cooper, Mandy Moore, Jim Carrey).'

Bailey also pushed back on claims that Levine's changing face could be explained by ageing alone. 'The previous post on Adam's red carpet look had many speculating it was natural aging, but I'm standing with my assessment that the transformation is from an upper bleph combined with substantial weight-loss reducing orbital fat (glp?),' she wrote.

No one was going to tell me that Adam (Maroon 5) Levine got a new face? pic.twitter.com/1knrbHAAOI — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 22, 2026

In her view, eyelid surgery can be subtle for the right candidate. But in people with naturally fuller upper lids or, as she put it in Levine's case, 'a low brow position,' the difference can be much more noticeable and not always flattering.

Again, these are outside assessments based on photographs and video, not medical disclosures from Levine himself. Still, they show how quickly one red carpet appearance can become a public case study in aesthetic medicine.

Fans Tie It to Old Headlines

Once the images from Santa Monica began circulating, online reaction came fast. Viewers had no shortage of opinions about Levine's altered look.

'He looks kinda like Jeffree Star,' one person commented, comparing the singer's sharper features and heavy make-up to the YouTuber and cosmetics mogul. Another was more cutting, writing, 'He looks like my mother-in-law.'

WTF, happen to Adam Levine? pic.twitter.com/Lj5wCMn6yZ — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 23, 2026

A third linked the visual change to Levine's past personal controversy, writing, 'Cheating ages one badly.' That was a clear reference to the 2022 allegations by model Sumner Stroh, who claimed she had a one year affair with the married musician.

At the time, Levine denied that the relationship had become physical, but admitted his messages with Stroh had 'crossed the line.' He apologised to Behati Prinsloo and called his behaviour 'inappropriate,' even while rejecting the affair label.

That scandal has no factual bearing on whether Levine has had a facelift, blepharoplasty or filler. Even so, the reaction shows how quickly celebrity appearance can become tangled up with older judgements about character, reputation and ageing.

Levine himself has said nothing about the surgery chatter. For now, the loudest voices remain the experts and online spectators dissecting high definition images from a single night on the red carpet.