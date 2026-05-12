A resurfaced clip from a 2020 Barstool Feud segment, recirculated online over the weekend, shows Dianna Russini answering a question about how a man might get a woman 'in the mood' while Mike Vrabel reacts on the same call, pushing Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini back into the spotlight in the United States just as the story around them had begun to harden into something more serious. What can be said with confidence is limited. The clip exists, it is being shared again, and it has landed in a climate already thick with suspicion.

The renewed attention came after Page Six published photographs in April showing Vrabel and Russini together at a hotel in Sedona, Arizona, prompting both to issue statements rejecting any suggestion of wrongdoing. Vrabel said the images showed 'a completely innocent interaction' and called any other reading 'laughable,' while Russini said the photographs did not reflect that they were part of 'the group of six people who were hanging out during the day.'

Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini And The Resurfaced Clip

The old video matters less for what it proves than for how it plays in hindsight. According to Globe Magazine, Russini was asked to say what a man might do to get a woman in the mood, and her answer was followed by a joking exchange that included Vrabel saying he was paying close attention.

The pair had already been pulled into public gossip after the Arizona photographs emerged, and the scrutiny only intensified when further images published by Page Six appeared to show them kissing in a New York bar in March 2020.

TRENDING: This crazy video of #Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and #NFL insider Dianna Russini has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.



Vrabel was extremely uncomfortable in the interview.



RUSSINI WANTED EVERYONE TO KNOW ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP.



😳 pic.twitter.com/oqED5entCJ — MLFootball (@MLFootball) May 6, 2026

Those bar photographs were described by Axios and Boston.com as appearing to depict a kiss, which is stronger than rumour but still not the same thing as a formal admission from either side.

The important distinction, and it is not a small one, it does not confirm a divorce, a separation, or any legal filing involving Vrabel. If readers are looking for a clean answer to the headline question, there simply is not one yet.

Read more Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini Cheating Scandal: Gillette Stadium Crowds Unite to Support 'Broken' Coach Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini Cheating Scandal: Gillette Stadium Crowds Unite to Support 'Broken' Coach

Career Fallout And Renewed Questions Around Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini

The professional consequences, however, are documented. Less than a fortnight after the Sedona story broke, Dianna Russini resigned from her role as Senior NFL Insider at The Athletic on Tuesday 14 April.

No detailed explanation was given according to Globe Magazine, but the timing inevitably fed speculation that the personal storm had become impossible to firewall from her high-profile media job.

Mike Vrabel, a former NFL linebacker turned Super Bowl-winning assistant coach and head coach, followed with a statement of his own track. On Wednesday 22 April, he said he was 'committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend,' according to ESPN.

It was a subtle but important shift in tone from his earlier dismissal of the Sedona coverage. Without admitting wrongdoing, he acknowledged a need to address something substantial enough to warrant professional help.

'This Is An Endless Onslaught' — NFL World Reacts As TMZ Releases Another Photo Of Mike Vrabel With Dianna Russini - Pro Football & Sports Network - people want more & more & more!😲 https://t.co/42Wkyy9I51 — Susan Henderson (@SusanHe02044156) May 11, 2026

Then Page Six raised the stakes again. On 23 April, it published what it said were 2020 photos of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini kissing and engaging in other public displays of affection at a New York City bar. If accurately dated and authenticated, the images would place overtly romantic behaviour between the pair at least five years before the Sedona resort pictures, while both were married.

Vrabel and Russini have not issued a fresh response to the alleged PDA photos. Their earlier defences focused on the Sedona trip and portrayed their relationship as a standard reporter–source connection away from stadiums and official venues.

😳 EXCLUSIVE: New Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel video shows the two heading out for their Tennessee boat day while she was very much showing during her first pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/eDgaEZYDiH — TMZ (@TMZ) May 7, 2026

Russini stressed that 'like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.' It is a fair description of how the beat often works. It is much harder to square with images of kissing in a bar, if those are what they appear to be.

Intimacy Advice, Public Images And Private Lives

The resurfaced Barstool clip fits neatly into this new frame. What once played as harmless banter now reads, to critical viewers, as a glimpse into an inappropriate dynamic hiding in plain sight.

The question is not whether adults can exchange jokes about sex on a Zoom call. It is whether the people involved were already blurring professional, personal and marital boundaries in ways that would later combust.

Dianna Russini's vile comment about having sex with her husband while playing game with Mike Vrabel resurfaces https://t.co/bdY6rMOIVa — Daily Mail Sport (@MailSport) May 8, 2026

For Mike Vrabel, whose public persona has long been that of the tough, straight-talking coach and family man, the juxtaposition is particularly stark. He has spent years preaching discipline, accountability and team-first culture to young players.

Agreeing on camera that he is 'so excited' by a colleague's tips on how to get a woman in the mood now sits alongside Page Six's claims in the public's mental highlight reel.

Dianna Russini, one of the more prominent female reporters to break into the male-dominated NFL insider world, faces a different kind of scrutiny. Her career has been built on cultivating sources in a space where proximity to power is both necessary and frequently misread.

👀 EXCLUSIVE: Dianna Russini wraps her arm around Mike Vrabel during a chat at a 2022 Super Bowl party. https://t.co/48P4WOI5Sb pic.twitter.com/CmJ8xE1kZS — TMZ (@TMZ) May 11, 2026

The only confirmed facts in the material at hand are the existence of the flirtatious 2020 Zoom exchange between Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini, the Sedona resort photos they both called innocent, their matching attempts to downplay those images, Russini's resignation from The Athletic, Vrabel's decision to seek counselling and the Page Six publication of alleged 2020 bar PDA shots. Everything else, especially about the legal status of Vrabel's marriage, remains unconfirmed.