Thousands of customers who paid deposits for the Trump Mobile T1 smartphone are expressing frustration over persistent shipping delays. Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump announced the gold-coloured phone in June 2025, with delivery originally promised for late 2025.

Delivery was subsequently pushed back to January 2026, citing the government shutdown. Buyers report the phones have still not arrived, with customer service providing no clear timeline for shipment.

Why These Delays Are Sparking Backlash on Social Media

President Trump's supporters have taken to platforms including TikTok and X to raise concerns about their missing orders. Early enthusiasm among buyers has given way to frustration as the company has not issued updates on fulfilment.

One buyer addressed the president's sons directly in a widely circulated video. 'Hey, Trump supporter here. This goes out to Don Jr. and Eric. Where the f--ks my phone?,' the TikTok user said.

The buyer explained that he purchased four separate devices during the summer and persuaded his son to invest in the brand as well. 'Now we can't get any f--king updates on them!,' he added.

Why the Controversial Fine Print Offers No Guarantee for Devices

As formal complaints multiply, critics have pointed to the company's terms and conditions as a warning that went unheeded. Detractors argue that customers should have reviewed the company's restrictive terms before making financial commitments.

An examination of the official website reveals language that significantly limits the company's liability regarding delivery. The terms stipulate that placing a reservation 'does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase.'

Official consumer guidelines further clarify that making a payment does not constitute a formal sales contract, nor does it secure physical inventory. Approximately 600,000 individuals are estimated to have paid the required $100 (£74) deposit.

Shifting Marketing Claims and the True Cost of the T1 Phone

The smartphone initially attracted attention through promotional materials promising domestic manufacture. Those claims were subsequently removed, with the founders stating the handset was 'designed with American values.'

Read more MAGAs Are Fuming After Email Confirms They Will Never Get Their $500 Trump Phones or Deposits Back MAGAs Are Fuming After Email Confirms They Will Never Get Their $500 Trump Phones or Deposits Back

Consumers who receive the product will face a retail price of $499 (£370), though the company notes final specifications may change before shipment. The cellular service plan costs $47.45 (£35) per month — a figure that serves as a numerical reference to the president's status as the 45th and 47th commander-in-chief.

The monthly subscription advertises unlimited talk, text, and data alongside additional perks including roadside assistance. Despite mounting public backlash, Trump Mobile maintains that all initial deposits remain fully refundable upon request.

Now, buyers are stuck deciding if they should just ask for their money back or keep waiting for a product that still has no real release date. Ultimately, this whole situation shows just how hard it is to build and ship custom electronics to such a massive political fanbase.