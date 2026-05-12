Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are facing fresh questions over the future of their relationship after the actor's camp allegedly blamed 'the Kardashians' for his failure to win an Oscar this year, according to a new insider account shared with heat magazine in the US. The same report claims the couple are now clashing over priorities, with Jenner said to be thinking about marriage while Chalamet remains intensely focused on his career.

Speculation around Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet has been simmering for months. The pair, who went public in 2023 after months of rumours, have rarely walked red carpets together, despite Jenner's central place in the celebrity and fashion machine.

She has been a frequent presence on what the industry calls the 'actor's circuit,' accompanying Chalamet to multiple premieres and awards ceremonies, including both the 2025 and 2026 Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet And The Met Gala No-Show

The latest murmur of trouble came on one of the biggest nights in Kylie Jenner's diary. While she arrived at the Met Gala in New York in a dramatic, sculpture-inspired Schiaparelli gown in line with the 'Fashion Is Art' dress code, Timothée Chalamet was not at her side. Instead, the 30-year-old actor chose to attend the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers game at Madison Square Garden.

Kylie Jenner’s fear of Met Gala curse stopped Timothée Chalamet from being her plus-one https://t.co/0EL8tohb4P pic.twitter.com/Cy50xPb1VX — New York Post (@nypost) May 11, 2026

The contrast could not have been sharper. Jenner, 28, posed solo on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, while social media users quickly clocked that Chalamet was photographed courtside.

It is not the first time fans have noted the imbalance. As heat points out, Kylie has 'sat by his side at countless awards ceremonies,' supporting his promotional push for his film Marty Supreme, where the couple were seen twinning in orange at the Los Angeles premiere.

By comparison, Chalamet has appeared markedly reluctant to be seen at her flagship events, a pattern that continues to fuel the narrative that he is wary of being folded more tightly into the Kardashian-Jenner world.

Career Fears And Kardashian Baggage Around Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet

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The insider quoted by heat goes further, claiming some members of Chalamet's professional circle believe his association with Kylie Jenner and the wider Kardashian clan has harmed his awards-season chances.

'A lot of people in Timothée's camp are blaming the influence of the Kardashians for his Oscars snub, they're saying this is more proof being associated with their world isn't doing him any favours professionally,' the source alleged.

It is an argument that has trailed the family for years. Kylie grew up on camera in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and now appears in Hulu spin-off The Kardashians. She is also one of the most commercially powerful figures in beauty and fashion.

To parts of Hollywood's older guard, however, the Kardashian empire still reads as reality television, social media metrics and sponsored content rather than prestige cinema.

According to the same insider, that tension is now brushing up against the very real affection between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

'It's a very touchy subject because he and Kylie are happy. The chemistry is off the charts, and she's been nothing but sweet, so it's very tough for him to hear people criticising her and her family. But at the same time, his career is still his first love, and he's incredibly ambitious. He's got people in his ear warning him to stay focused on his work.'

Chalamet, already one of the most in-demand actors of his generation, is under pressure to maintain an image palatable to awards voters and high-minded directors. Jenner, whose success has been built on relentless visibility, brand-building and family association, stands almost as the emblem of a different kind of fame.

A Relationship At Crossroads For Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet

The faultline between those two worlds appears, at least from the outside, to be widening. The source claims Jenner is now hoping the relationship will move towards engagement. 'Kylie wants a ring on her finger, but there's no indication that Timmy's anywhere near ready to propose. He seems married to his career, which is why they're at this crossroads,' the insider told heat.

Neither star has commented publicly on the claims, and there has been no on-the-record response from Chalamet's representatives regarding any suggestion that the Kardashians were blamed for his Oscars loss.

What is clear is that the questions swirling around Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are no longer just about whether they are still together, but whether the machinery of modern fame can accommodate two very different visions of what success ought to look like.