"Strictly Come Dancing" contestant Max George has broken his silence about the rumours surrounding him and Meghan Markle. The former "The Wanted" star was once linked to the former "Suits" star who is now the Duchess of Sussex.

The English singer-songwriter and actor is currently dating Stacey Giggs. But last year there were rumours that Meghan Markle had reached out to Max George after her split with ex-husband Trevor Engelson. This was just before the former "Suits" star started dating British royal, Prince Harry.

Meghan was rumoured to have messaged the singer on Twitter when she was "single and looking for a British man". But Max put an end to the rumours during a TV interview, denying that the pair had ever been in touch, Hello reports.

Max was grilled about his alleged links with Meghan Markle during his appearance on "The Morning" by hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The 32-year-old said: "I don't know where that came from. I did read something over the weekend but I also read that she was looking for an Englishman. I don't know why they're doing this to her at the moment. There was nothing from my side," when asked by Schofield whether he was texting Meghan. Max also denied the claims that she was texting him.

The "Strictly" star was introduced to Stacey Giggs by a mutual friend two years ago and started dating last year. The duo moved in together and Max shares a close bond with her two children, Libby, 17, and Zach, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

"We're really close; we were close from day one. With me moving in with Stacey - because that was her family home - and the kids, you become such a tight unit. We are getting closer every day," he said.

Max had also admitted his desire to start a family with Stacey. "I've always said I've wanted kids but never committed to it in my own head but I think Stacey's the one," he said previously.

Max was once engaged to Michelle Keegan. Meghan started dating Prince Harry in 2016, and got married in a royal wedding in May 2018. Their first child Archie was born in May 2019.