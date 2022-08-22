Bradford in the UK has been determined to be the most dangerous city in Europe due to its high crime rate.

The finding is based on data available from Numbeo's Crime Index, which is published twice a year. The index collates data related to incidents such as thefts, attacks, robberies and also an increase in overall criminal activity in the last three years.

The latest findings have been published by Expatriate Consultancy—a company that helps provide information about cities for those looking to move abroad.

Each city is given a crime index value on a scale of 0-100. A score of 20 or less implies that there is a low prevalence of crime in that particular city. Shockingly, Bradford in West Yorkshire has a crime index value of 71.24.

It reported 146 crimes per 1,000 people in 2021. According to a report in The Mirror, the most common incidents reported in Bradford involved violence or sexual offences.

"For a few years, the city was a hotspot for rapes and sexual assaults, particularly in Keighley, a Bradford district that was also home to one of the many child grooming gangs operating in the UK at the time," read the study.

The high crime index value implies that Bradford is the 26th most dangerous city in the world. Meanwhile, the second most dangerous city in Europe is Coventry, in the West Midlands, with a crime index value of 68.35. It reported 102 crimes per 1,000 people in 2021.

The findings have not gone down well with Bradford's Police District Commander, Chief Superintendent Rob McCoubrey, who has rejected the report stating that the city is a safe city to live and work in.

"West Yorkshire Police do not recognise this data and do not accept how any methodology can provide a credible comparison across continents, countries, and cities," he said, slamming the report.

"Bradford is a safe place to live, work and visit. Like any city where deprivation and poverty exist there are of course challenges. However, we work closely with partner agencies and communities to effectively tackle issues as they emerge," he added.

McCoubrey also claimed that knife crime in the city has come down by 19 percent and residential burglaries by 57 percent but the report has failed to mention it. "It is disappointing that this survey fails to recognise many of the attributes that make Bradford such a fantastic city," he said.