Patrick J. Adams said it would be great to have Meghan Markle back in the entertainment industry again as he shared his thoughts on reviving their on-screen love story in a "Suits" spinoff.

The actor spoke about the resurgence of the legal series during a red carpet interview with E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight during Sunday's Golden Globe Awards. He shared that he is honoured and "totally astounded that it's found a second life".

"You know, when you walk away from a show, you think that's it and then you're gonna move on to something else. And just to know that the whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it, loving it almost more than they like it the first time. It's incredible," he said.

Adams also addressed speculations regarding Meghan Markle's possible return to acting. When asked if he would like to team up with her again, he replied, "I think Meghan is a fantastic actor. So, we'd be lucky to have her back in the industry, sure."

He added: "Yes, let's go do a spinoff. Yeah, I'm ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle."

Adams also spoke about the show's success in a separate interview. He admitted: "To have this second swell, it's been really, really strange. It was one week, then it was two weeks, then it was five weeks."

He continued: "It's kept going. I think we have a 12 week run at number one...we're very grateful, and there's something about the show that continues to speak to people."

The cast of "Suits" had a reunion at the 2024 Golden Globes. Adams was joined by co-star Gabriel Macht on the stage as they presented the best TV drama award . They were later joined by fellow stars Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty.

Torres, who played Jessica Pearson, was asked about the cast's reunion at the awards night in an interview with Variety. When quizzed if they planned the reunion and if they were texting each other she replied: "When it all came through, we were all texting each other. Yes, our text thread is insane right now. So it's very exciting."

However, Meghan Markle is not on the text chain. The interviewer asked: "Who texted Meghan and said 'you've gotta come to the Golden Globes'"? to which Torres replied that unfortunately they "don't have her number".

"We just don't. So she'll see, she'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here."

Adams also spoke about the text chain saying: "Mostly, I'm just trying to get Gabriel to respond. Honestly, he's slow on the text and he has like six different numbers now because he lives in England. So, we're just trying to find out which number works."

Taking about Meghan's absence at the Golden Globes, an insider said: "We asked the Duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment."

Meghan Markle played paralegal Rachel Zane opposite Adams' Michael Ross, who portrayed her love interest in "Suits". She filmed 100 episodes before she married Prince Harry in May 2018. Meanwhile, Adams also exited the series at the end of season 7.

The show's resurgence came after all nine seasons became available to stream on Netflix and Peacock. It hit 3.1 billion viewing minutes in its opening week on both streamers and 3.7 billion viewing minutes the following week.

Meghan Markle has also since reacted to "Suits" renewed success during last year's red carpet interview at Variety's "Power of Women" event in Los Angeles. She called it "wild" although she admitted that she has "no idea" what led to its resurgence. She also reminisced on her time working on the show for seven seasons saying that "it was great to work with such a great cast and crew" and that they "had a really fun time".