Patrick J. Adams shared that he misses his friends as he shared throwback photos of his "Suits" co-stars. The actor portrayed Mike Ross, the love interest of Rachel Zane, played by Meghan Markle, in the legal series.

On Monday, the 42-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of the show. The first post showed the 42-year-old royal lying on the floor with her bare feet resting on a cabinet and looking up at the camera.

On a sofa beside near her is Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulson in the series, holding a phone while staring into the camera. He captioned the photo: "I miss my friends."

A second post features a carousel of black and white photographs of various "Suits" cast members. There is a candid shot of Meghan Markle looking sideways with her hand on her mouth, seemingly lost in thought.

The rest are artsy images of co-stars Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Max Topplin. Adams captioned the post: "Each and every one of them."

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in seven seasons and did 100 episodes of "Suits" before she quit acting altogether ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Her co-stars in the series were invited to the royal wedding including Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario.

The Canadian actor's posts come after he gave a cheeky nod to his on-screen love interest earlier this month following the resurgence of "Suits" on Netflix. He changed his Instagram bio to, "The guy from that show you're watching on that app because that girl married that prince."

Adams shared in a 2020 interview that he has not reached out to the duchess since the birth of their children because he feels "intimidated". But there is no doubt that he can pick up the phone and "call her at any moment" but he does not know what to say to her.

But he was among those who defended Meghan Markle when she was accused of bullying aides out of Kensington Palace in 2021. In a lengthy post on X formerly Twitter, he called it "OBSCENE" that the royal family "is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to flee the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health".

Adams shared that from day one on "Suits" she was "an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member" and she "remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued".