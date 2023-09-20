Rishi Sunak's plans to backtrack on green policies have been met with widespread criticism from environmental groups and experts. They argue that the move will put the UK's 2050 net zero targets in jeopardy, derailing Britain's role as a global climate leader.

One of the most controversial proposals is to scrap the ban on onshore wind turbines. Sunak has argued that the ban is outdated and that, onshore wind is a cost-effective way to generate renewable energy. However, critics say that the ban is in place for a reason and that onshore wind turbines can be a nuisance to residents and can damage the environment.

Another proposal is to delay the phase-out of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035. Sunak has said that the delay is necessary to give businesses more time to prepare for the transition to electric vehicles. However, critics say that the delay will send the wrong signal to the market and will make it more difficult for the UK to achieve its net zero target.

In addition to these specific proposals, Sunak has also given a sign for a more general shift away from green policies. He has said that he wants to focus on economic growth and that he is willing to make sacrifices for environmental protection to achieve this. This has led to accusations that Sunak is putting the economy ahead of the environment.

The UK's Climate Change Committee, the government's independent climate change advisory body, has said that Sunak's proposals are "not consistent" with the UK's net zero target. The committee has warned that the UK is already off track to meet its target and that Sunak's proposals will make it even more difficult to achieve.

Sunak's green rollback has also been met with criticism from within his party. Several Conservative MPs have expressed concern that the move will damage the party's reputation on the environment. Some have even threatened to vote against the government if the proposals are implemented.

The UK's net zero target is a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. This is a challenging goal, but it is essential in trying to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. The proposals to scrap the ban on onshore wind turbines and to delay the phase-out of new petrol and diesel cars will both lead to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

The UK has played a leading role in international efforts to combat climate change. The UK was one of the first countries to set a net zero target and has been a strong advocate for ambitious climate action at the UN climate change conferences.

Rishi Sunak's green rollback is likely to damage the UK's reputation as a global climate leader. The proposals have been met with criticism from other countries, and they could undermine the UK's ability to influence other countries to take more ambitious action on climate change.

Meanwhile, Suella Braverman, the UK's Home Secretary, has defended Rishi Sunak's green approach as "pragmatic" after it was reported that he was planning to weaken some green commitments. This could include delaying the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.

Braverman said that the government needed to take "a pragmatic approach to saving the planet" and that it would not "bankrupt the British people" by meeting its net zero targets. She also said that the government would "not comment on speculation" about specific changes to green policies.

It is important to note that the UK's net zero target is not just a moral obligation, it is also a legal one. The Climate Change Act, which was passed in 2008, legally commits the UK to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

The green rollback will make it more difficult for the UK to meet its legal obligations under the Climate Change Act. The government may have to revise the Act or face the threat of legal action from environmental groups.