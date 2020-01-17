In an exclusive broadcast with game producer Masahiro Sakurai this week, he finally introduced Byleth as the fifth and final DLC fighter to join the game's massive roster. For those who are unaware, the latest playable warrior is the protagonist of "Fire Emblem: Three Houses" with players able to change the gender depending on their preference. Moreover, "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" is finally getting the last character for its Fighter Pass on Tuesday, January 28. However, it looks like there will be a second season of DLC content with six yet-to-be-revealed characters joining the fray.

Prior to the live presentation, the internet was abuzz with predictions ranging from Sora of "Kingdom Hearts" as well as Dante from "Devil May Cry." After Byleth's debut, the focus shifted to the second Fighter Pass. "The new additions have already been decided," explained Sakurai, in an article published by GameSpot. "Even if I receive many requests regarding potential candidates on Twitter, I'm afraid it would be very hard to consider them. But I still hope you'll look forward to it," he added.

Shortly after the first Fighter Pass was announced for "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," Sakurai pointed out that he has been receiving an overwhelming number of requests. Season one bundle included icons from Nintendo's extensive library of titles -- Piranha Plant from the "Super Mario" series and Byleth from "Fire Emblem: Three Houses."

Then there are guest characters from other publishers such as Joker from "Persona 5," Terry Bogard from "Fatal Fury/King of Fighters," "Banjand Hero from several "Dragon Quest" installments. All six characters of the second Fighter Pass DLC are still unknown, but fans are already speculating as to who might make the cut.

Byleth joins smash house! Super #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter 5 Byleth, the Garreg Mach Monastery stage, and new music tracks are planned for release on 1/28.



Meanwhile, Sakurai already issued an apology in advance after he encouraged gamers to purchase the second expansion pass and thanked them for their continued support.

This appears to be a repeat of the original Fighter Pass wherein consumer will be blindly going in with all six characters this time around. In fact, the only one revealed ahead of time was Piranha Plant, which was also included as a free DLC for those who purchased "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" within the specified timeframe. "Of course, like last time, the contents will remain unknown for now," said the game producer.