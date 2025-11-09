The worst fears have been realised. As Super Typhoon Uwan—internationally known as Fung-wong—pummels the eastern Philippines, the storm has already claimed its first victim and submerged entire communities, transforming an anticipation of heavy rain into a deadly reality.

Heartbreaking footage from the disaster zone shows houses in District 3, San Miguel, Catanduanes, nearly swallowed by floodwater, leaving families trapped and stranded.

Now, the official reports confirm the scale of the human tragedy. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has recorded the first fatality, a person tragically swept away by a flashflood in Viga, Catanduanes, prompting urgent warnings for millions more in the typhoon's path.

With power lines down across Bicol and more regions bracing for landfall, the disaster is rapidly unfolding across the archipelago.

Super Typhoon Uwan: First Fatality and Rising Floods

The devastating consequence of the severe weather was officially confirmed by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Sunday evening, November 9.

OCD Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV reported that a single fatality had been recorded in Viga, Catanduanes, with the victim tragically swept away by a flashflood.

Alejandro noted the casualty was still pending final validation, but the death was attributed to drowning or the flashflood itself.

In addition to the fatality, two people were reported injured in the Bicol region (Region 5): one person in Catanduanes and another in Calinog, Iloilo.

The destruction is already immense in the eastern regions:

Houses in District 3, San Miguel, Catanduanes, have been tragically submerged in floodwater, as shown in video footage captured amid the storm.

The entire province of Catanduanes, along with all provinces in the Bicol region except Sorsogon, has experienced a complete power loss.

Several areas across the Bicol Region have also reported intermittent communication lines and widespread flooding, compounding the difficulty of rescue efforts.

The core of Super Typhoon Uwan's eye was positioned just above the Catanduanes area as of Sunday evening, meaning the strongest impact was being felt across Regions 5 (Bicol) and 8 (Eastern Visayas).

Super Typhoon Uwan: Urgent Evacuation Warnings for Millions

Facing severe conditions across the Eastern Visayas and Bicol, the OCD is now desperately appealing for the rest of Luzon to complete necessary preparations.

Assistant Secretary Alejandro stated: 'We are appealing to our leaders in Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Northern Luzon to complete their preemptive evacuations because the storm is coming, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.'

The hazards currently being monitored include storm surge, widespread flooding, and landslides in all high-risk areas. The preemptive evacuation efforts have been massive, involving millions across the country:

A staggering total of 1,179,086 individuals, or 344,413 families, had been preemptively evacuated as of 4 p.m..

The evacuations cover multiple regions, including the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos (Region 1), Cagayan Valley (Region 2), Central Luzon (Region 3), Calabarzon (Region 4A), Mimaropa (Region 4B), Bicol (Region 5), Western Visayas (Region 6), Negros Island Region (NIR), Central Visayas (Region 7), and Eastern Visayas (Region 8).

Alejandro noted that while Uwan was about to approach mainland Luzon, its intense rainbands had already begun to affect many areas, underscoring the necessity of extreme caution. The message is clear: the most dangerous phase of the storm is still approaching, and lives depend on immediate action.