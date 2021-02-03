Pavlína Pořízková posed completely in the nude in her recent social media post to show support for Elizabeth Hurley, who received criticism over her risqué bikini photos.

Read more Elizabeth Hurley slams Piers Morgan's insult of her risqué bikini pics

The 55-year-old supermodel proved that "sexy has no expiration date" as she posed in her birthday suit for an Instagram photo. The snap shows her with one arm over her chest and the other on her head. She took her naked selfie in her bedroom where she also used her bed to cover what is left of her modesty.

"Put your clothes on," she jokingly captioned the pic and added, "Today, on a serious note, thoughts inspired by the brouhaha around a sexy photo of @elizabethhurley1..."

In her post, Pořízková also looked back at her modeling days, especially during her "twenties and thirties" when she became "more popular" the less she wore.

In her forties, she says she can "walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency." Now in her fifties, she gets "reviled for it."

"Put on your clothes, grandma. Hungry for attention, are you? A little desperate here? You're pathetic," the mum-of-two continued.

"Why is sexiness and nudity applauded in a woman's youth and reviled in her maturity?" the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model asked. She blamed the issue on men and said that men are "biologically programmed to spread their seed, inserting themselves into fertile containers which advertise their viability through youth."

"What does this say for men who do not want children? Men who have all the kids they wanted? Men who don't want kids right this second? Unevolved," she continued.

"And what does this say for women like myself, who need to be validated by the male gaze?

Insecure. The only thing that is pathetic here is allowing others to set your priorities," she concluded her lengthy post.

Pořízková shared her nude photo in the wake of Hurley having to defend her sexy bikini photos from tabloids. The snaps showed the 55-year old topless with a white bikini bottom and fur coat posing in the snow. Piers Morgan described them as "thirst traps" and called her out against such photos because of her age.