Prince Harry reunited with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie after his final engagements as a working royal of the British royal family in the UK. The 35-year-old prince was spotted along with his security team on a commercial flight. He and his team was travelling to Victoria International Airport on Thursday, according to a fellow passenger.

The couple are now back with their son, Archie after completing their final engagements as senior working members of the royal family earlier this week, Hello reports. Meghan Markle flew back to Canada on Monday after her appearance along with Prince Harry at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on the same day.

Her Majesty - who attended in her role as Head of the Commonwealth - was supported by other members of the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/ucwUIQbvxX March 9, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex were also in attendance.

Meghan reunited with her baby son the next day, while Harry remained in the UK to wrap up his work. He had meetings at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan's farewell trip to the UK saw them attend the Endeavour Fund Awards. It honours the sporting achievements of sick and wounded military veterans. The couple also hosted a lunch for their team at Belgravia hotel The Goring last Thursday, Hello reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music. Besides, Harry and Meghan also carried out solo private engagements during the period of their stay in Britain. There were reports that the royal couple didn't take Archie along with them to the UK due to fears of coronavirus.

In another news, it has been reported that Harry and Meghan are extremely concerned for their close friend Sophie Trudeau, the first lady of Canada, according to Page Six. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's wife tested positive for coronavirus after returning home from a London speaking engagement, her office confirmed. Trudeau himself is self-isolating for two weeks.