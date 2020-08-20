The American staff at the Santa Barbara mansion of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are having a good time listening to Prince Harry's British accent, and Meghan Markle's use of certain British word and phrases which she has picked up during her time in the United Kingdom.

According to a report in The Sun, the staff is amused when Meghan Markle, who has been born and brought up in America, uses certain British phrases which she picked up when she spent two years in England after marrying into the British royal family. A source has revealed that 'Oh dahling,' the pronunciation of darling in the British accent, has become the Duchess's go-to phrase when she interacts with the staff or her husband Prince Harry.

"Meghan was the all-American girl before she met Harry, but since living in the UK she's adopted certain phrases. Her staff think it's amusing to listen to an American celebrity using Britishisms. She's often heard saying, 'Oh dahling,' to people at home," the source said.

The insider revealed that the staff also do impressions of the former actress's use of British words and phrases. "They do have a giggle about it and sometimes they do impressions of her but only in a light-hearted way. It's funny to them," the source said.

The source added that the staff is also obsessed with Harry's British accent, and adore the 35-year-old for being down-to-earth despite growing up in a royal household.

"The staff there love to hear Harry's accent, too. They adore him. He's very well-mannered and staff were shocked by how down-to-earth he is as a royal. He just wants to live a more normal life now in California and enjoy family time," the insider said, adding: "No doubt he'll start to pick up Americanisms soon and will be asking staff to take out the trash."

Harry and Meghan along with their one-year-old son Archie shifted to their newly-purchased 14,563 sq ft estate in the upscale Montecito neighbourhood in Santa Barbara last month. After shifting to their permanent residence, the couple has turned their entire focus on making themselves financially independent.

In the latest, it has been reported that the "Suits" alum will join a virtual couch party to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in the United States in 1920.

The 39-year-old will make an appearance on 'The United State of Women' and 'When We All Vote' event on Thursday, alongside board chair Valerie Jarrett, Glamour's editor-in-chief Samantha Barry, actor and activist Yvette Nicole Brown and DJ Diamond Kuts, reports Hello.