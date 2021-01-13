Princess Sofia of Sweden, who is expecting her third child with husband Prince Carl Philip, is doing "well" with her pregnancy weeks after recovering from COVID-19.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip had both tested positive for novel coronavirus last month, shortly before they announced the pregnancy. The royal couple got tested after they began experiencing flu-like symptoms in late November, soon after the family members gathered in a socially-distanced ceremony to mourn Queen Silvia's brother, Walther Sommerlath, who died on October 23.

The Swedish Royal Court recently gave an update on the royal's pregnancy and assured that the 37-year-old is doing "well" despite her experience with the illness. The royal court said in a statement to Sweden's Svensk Damtiding magazine: "Princess Sofia is still fine, and everything is going well."

Read more Sweden's Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip test positive for COVID-19

Princess Sofia and Carl Philip, who have been married for five years, are already parents to two sons- Prince Alexander, four, and Prince Gabriel, three.

It was previously revealed that the "new little member" of the family is due in March or April this year. In a statement announcing their pregnancy, the royal couple had said they are "happy and excited, and looking forward to welcoming our third child."

Princess Sofia gave the first glimpse of her baby bump last month in an adorable Christmas picture of the happy family. The snap showed the former model in an elegant camel-coloured roll-neck dress, giving just a hint of a baby bump as her younger son sat on her lap.

The new prince or princess will be seventh in the Swedish line of succession and thus will take over this place from their aunt, Princess Madeleine. The royal tot will also be the first of King Carl XVI Gustaf's grandchildren to be born without an HRH title, as the monarch announced in October 2019 that the title will henceforth only go to the children of Crown Princess Victoria, as they are directly in line to the Swedish throne.

Princes Alexander and Gabriel had previously received official His Royal Highness titles upon their birth, but it was taken back from them when the new rule was announced.