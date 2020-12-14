Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia will be welcoming their third child in the spring of 2021, the Swedish Royal Court has announced.

The royal couple announced the happy news through the Swedish royal family's Instagram account last week. Alongside a monochrome picture of themselves, the duo wrote: "We are happy and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member of our family."

The caption further noted that the pregnant princess, who recently battled COVID-19 along with her husband, is doing well. The birth of the child is expected in the months of March-April.

Read more Sweden's Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip test positive for COVID-19

The new prince or princess will be seventh in the Swedish line of succession and thus will take over this place from their aunt, Princess Madeleine.

Carl Philip and Sofia, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their first child, Prince Alexander, in 2016. They went on to become parents to a second son, Prince Gabriel, in 2017.

The yet-to-be-named Prince or Princess will be the first of King Carl XVI Gustaf's grandchildren to be born without an HRH title, as the monarch announced in October last year that the title will henceforth only go to the children of Crown Princess Victoria, as they are directly in line to the Swedish throne. Princes Alexander and Gabriel had previously received official His Royal Highness titles upon their birth.

"His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House," read a statement by the royal court issues last year. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's third child will be the first child born since the rule came into existence.

Carl Philip and Sofia are not the only royals who are expecting a child next year. Queen Elizabeth II of England's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, is also expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in early 2021. Zara Tindall, the British monarch's eldest granddaughter, also recently announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Mike Tindall.