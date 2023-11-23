Sweepstake Casinos Lead the Way in Online Gambling Safety

Online gambling safety has long been an issue and casinos have worked hard to ensure the safety of players. Online gambling safety can mean different things in terms of playing online casino games and, on this page, we will explore how sweepstake casinos are leading the way.

Financial Security

One of the major ways in which sweepstake casinos are at the forefront of online gambling safety is the fact the games are not played using real money.

It is possible to play online casino games at sweepstake casinos and win real money without ever having to gamble any real money when playing the games. This is because sweepstake casinos use virtual currency called gold coins and sweeps coins.

Gold coins and sweeps coins are awarded as a bonus free of charge to new players and can be used to play the games at sweepstake casinos. Real cash prizes can be won when using sweeps coins and the coins are redeemed for prizes when successful on the games. Some sweepstake casinos will give players gold coins for free every day when logging into an account and although they have no real-world value, it is great fun to play the casino games without worrying about losing money. Sweeps coins can be earned as a reward, so many people never have to spend any money at sweepstake casinos yet still win real cash prizes.

There is the option to purchase gold coins, but, in most cases, players never need to spend any money and this means two layers of online gambling security. Firstly, there is no danger of a player spending more money than they can afford when playing games at sweepstake casinos. Win or lose gold coins, there are never any losses to chase and this means players are not tempted to keep gambling in the hope of recovering lost money. Secondly, there is no risk of financial information being stolen by hackers when no money is changing hands.

Competition

There is now increased competition in the online sweepstake casino industry. That means sweepstake casinos are having to ensure they are safe because one small incident involving player safety would mean players will be looking elsewhere for their casino gaming. High 5 was one of the original sites, but now has a lot of similar competition and they must work hard to keep players safe when using their sweepstake casino.

Sweepstake Casinos are Legal

Thanks to the model of sweepstake casinos, they are legal to operate in all but one state in the US. That is unlike real money online casinos, which are legal in only six states and led to some people using offshore casinos.

There are many risks involved when using offshore casinos and should there be a problem, the online casino is not legally obliged to help. Some will choose to help but there will be many that will know they do not have to assist and will ignore the player. That can lead to the loss of a lot of money, especially if a player has won a jackpot, only for the funds not to appear in their account. This is a dramatic example and is unlikely to happen but the risk is always there when using offshore casinos.

If a player has spent a lot of money playing games and then there is a problem with the winnings, it may be difficult to solve the issue. There is no such problem when playing at sweepstake casinos and they must comply by presenting players with their winnings or suffer the legal consequences. These operators do also not comply with local problem gambling laws which can lead to big problems for players.

Random Number Generator

Sweepstake casinos have created many of their own games and these are based on the random number generator.

This means all the games and promotions at sweepstake casinos are decided at random and there is no method by which the casino can fix the games. All the games are based purely on chance and while it is important to understand the rules of the game, especially table games, there is nothing anyone can do to determine the outcome of the game in advance. That means players can relax and enjoy the games knowing they are fair.