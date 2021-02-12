South Korean actor Jung Il-Woo revealed in a recent guest appearance on an MBC variety show that he suffers from partial amnesia and relies on his mobile phone to recall things.

The 33-year-old "Sweet Munchies" star talked about his condition on "Phone Cleansing," a show that has the hosts help guests organise their photos and videos on their mobile phones. He revealed that he has "about 70,000 photos" on his phone because he has "partial memory loss."

"I try to recall things through pictures. For example, I know who an acquaintance is, but I don't remember where I met them," Jung Il-Woo revealed as quoted by Koreaboo.

He did not say how long he has been diagnosed with partial amnesia. But he said it was from a car accident years ago. The actor was involved in a car accident in 2006. Aside from the partial memory loss, the "Moon Embracing the Sun" star also revealed that he was diagnosed with cerebral aneurysm.

"I had horrible migraines when filming 'Golden Rainbow.' I was diagnosed with cerebral aneurysm. If my blood vessel expands and bursts, I'll die. I don't know when it'll burst," he shared.

Jung Il-Woo added that he went into depression upon learning of his medical condition. He did not see anyone and just stayed at home. He managed to turn things around in 2019 after he went on a pilgrimage to Spain and achieved his goal of hiking the famous Camino de Santiago.

The experience left him with a new mindset to live and enjoy life in the present.

"I was anxious, which comes with this profession, but after that, I decided to enjoy my life in the present...Thanks to this experience, I got over my uneasiness. I felt like I got healthier and learned to enjoy the present moment," he said.

Aside from the photos on his mobile phone, Jung Il-Woo also uses his YouTube blog "1DAY 1LWOO JUNGILWOO," to document moments in his life. It is where he shares his joys and excitements with his fans. The vlog is relatively new, with his first video posted in December.