Shemar Moore took to social media on Christmas Eve to tell his fans that he tested positive for COVID-19 and that he is experiencing chills and aches.

The "S.W.A.T." star told his 3.7 million Instagram followers that he initially thought he was sick with food poisoning. However, he was told he has the virus and had to quarantine at home.

"I HAVE COVID!!! Just found out moments ago...I am gonna stay wrapping presents...Yes...I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!," Moore wrote.

"I thought I had food poisoning...chills and aches all day today," he added.

The 50-year-old "Criminal Minds" alum said that he still has not lost his sense of taste and smell. He also does not have a runny nose. But he has to accept the test result and be responsible.

"My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best...my last year and a half has not been the best...but I WILL BE OKAY!!!," he continued.

Moore acknowledged that "this is a hard time for all of us...the world." But he remains positive and hopeful that everything will turn out alright. He closed his message with a reminder to "stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had."

Fans immediately sent their well-wishes and prayers for healing. A COVID-19 survivor hoped that he will get through the disease while others wished for a speedy recovery.

"I send you massive amounts of swag to persevere," one fan wrote and another chimed in, "I hope you have a speedy recovery Shemar you will beat this."

"Oh my. You will beat this. Much love baby boy," another commented and one more wrote, "Get well soon king!!"

The actor's COVID-19 diagnosis comes after he mourned the death of his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, on social media. His mum died on Feb. 8 at the age of 76. He did not reveal the cause of death. But she reportedly had heart problems and battled multiple sclerosis.

Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend, and partner in crime passed away Feb 8th at 76 years old... I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don’t know how to do this life without her .... but… https://t.co/Lg9PoIMgid — Shemar Moore (@shemarmoore) February 19, 2020

Moore did not share how he got COVID-19. But his diagnosis likely will not impact filming on "S.W.A.T." as the show is on a holiday break.