A wave of resurfaced online posts and new allegations has placed Sydney Sweeney at the centre of an escalating internet storm involving old social media activity, strained professional relationships, and renewed scrutiny of her recent public appearances.

Claims circulating online state that Sydney Sweeney once liked posts about Tom Holland in 2021. At the time, Zendaya and Holland had begun publicly dating, with Holland visiting Zendaya on the Euphoria set throughout that year. According to commentary shared on TikTok, Sweeney allegedly liked tweets calling Holland attractive while knowing he was spending regular time on set with Zendaya.

A TikTok user known as michelletok shared that these posts were found while revisiting Sweeney's online activity. The videos further allege that fans have long believed Sweeney disliked Zendaya and spoke negatively about her in the past. Online speculation has linked this rumoured tension to the claim that Sweeney wanted Zendaya's partner.

@michelletok Replying to @Rya 🥨 Sydney Sweeney allegedly trash talking Zendaya on set after liking tweets about Tom Holland being hot. She was seemingly trying to method act as her “Euphoria “ character, Cassie! Leave your thoughts below! ♬ original sound - michelle

Zendaya Reportedly Refusing Joint Promotion

Recent weeks have seen claims that Zendaya does not wish to appear beside Sweeney in promotional activities for Euphoria Season 3. Reports shared online allege that Zendaya has declined to sit next to Sweeney during interviews or press events. A source cited in online commentary claimed that Zendaya's concerns relate to Sweeney's political associations after she was identified as a Republican in 2024.

Fans have commented that Zendaya may view proximity to Sweeney during press appearances as a form of implied endorsement. The online conversation has grown rapidly, with fans debating the impact the situation may have on the forthcoming promotional cycle.

Some posts claim that Zendaya remains unsettled by the old tweets describing Holland as attractive. Social media reaction has largely been driven by users sharing and reacting to these resurfaced posts. The debate continues to expand as more users engage with the circulating claims.

Box Office Losses and Industry Reactions

Alongside the allegations involving Holland, Sweeney's recent film performances have been widely discussed on social media. Reports state that her film Christy earned £1.02 million (approximately $1.3 million) against a budget of £11.8 million (approximately $15 million). With over 2,000 cinema screenings, online commentators claim it ranks among the poorest-performing wide releases to date.

Sweeney addressed the film's performance by stating that she valued the project for its personal meaning rather than its box office results. This statement drew additional online attention as debate continued over the film's performance. Actor Ruby Rose later alleged that Sweeney had altered the script of the original project and harmed the film's quality.

Two additional films, Americana and Eden, were also noted for low theatrical grosses. Reports online state that Americana earned under £394,000 (approximately $500,000) on a £7.1 million (approximately $9 million) budget. Eden was reported to have made £2 million (approximately $2.5 million) against a budget of £43.3 million (approximately $55 million).

Public Disputes and Personal Appearances

Another source of public attention came from a reported exchange between Sweeney and her former fiancé, Jonathan Davino. Footage and reports shared by TMZ state that the two were seen arguing despite having reportedly ended their relationship in March 2025. Witness accounts shared by the outlet claim that Sweeney was heard asking Davino to leave her alone during the dispute.

These reports surfaced the same week Sweeney was photographed with Scooter Braun in a park. Images circulated online show the two kissing and holding hands during multiple outings. The pairing has prompted widespread discussion, particularly due to Braun's previous public controversies.

As social media users continue to revisit older posts and recent events, the conversation around Sweeney, Zendaya, and Holland remains active across platforms. The claims circulating online show no sign of diminishing as fans continue to search for new context and commentary.