Sydney Sweeney has opened up about the darker side of social media, revealing that her public TikTok page is often filled with criticism and negativity. The Euphoria star made the candid confession during a Vanity Fair lie detector interview with co-star Amanda Seyfried, offering a rare glimpse into the pressures young celebrities face when navigating online attention while promoting their projects.

Two Faces of TikTok: Private Enjoyment vs Public Scrutiny

Sweeney explained that her experience on TikTok differs drastically depending on the account she uses. 'If I'm on my private TikTok, my entire For You Page is history facts and arts and crafts,' she said. 'If I'm on my @syds_garage page, it's sadly a lot of hate about me.' Her comment highlights the stark contrast between the joy of exploring personal interests online and the scrutiny that comes with public-facing accounts. The admission underscores how celebrities must balance their personal space with the pressures of a highly visible digital persona.

@vanityfair Despite playing a teen on #Euphoria for six years, #SydneySweeney admits to #AmandaSeyfried that she’s not actually up to date on teen trends—with a private TikTok FYP full of arts and crafts to prove it Watch VF’s Lie Detector Test with at our link in bio ♬ original sound - Vanity Fair

The Backlash Over American Eagle Campaign

This is not the first time Sweeney has faced online criticism. Earlier this year, her American Eagle jeans campaign attracted a storm of backlash after some viewers misinterpreted the tagline 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' as a commentary on heritage or body image. Sweeney defended herself, telling People magazine, 'I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign.' She emphasised that her intentions were misread, showing how quickly public perception can spiral into controversy in the social media age.

Reflecting on her approach to online criticism, Sweeney admitted that her previous silence may have worsened misunderstandings. 'In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it,' she said. Her words reveal a growing awareness of the impact that engaging, or not engaging, with criticism can have, particularly in an era when platforms like TikTok amplify every opinion. Celebrities today must walk a fine line between authenticity, privacy, and public expectation.

Promoting The Housemaid Amid the Spotlight

Sweeney's revelations come as she promotes her upcoming film, The Housemaid, co-starring Amanda Seyfried, which is set to release on 19 December via Lionsgate. The campaign has included candid interviews and the lie detector video with Vanity Fair, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges actors face online. Seyfried's reaction to Sweeney's comments, 'Well, f— TikTok! F— TikTok!' emphasised the intensity of negativity that celebrities often confront on social media. The film's promotion illustrates the complex intersection between professional projects and personal exposure in the digital age.

Her honesty is a reminder that even high-profile stars are not immune to the pressures of social media. She has expressed hopes that her openness might encourage more understanding, both from fans and fellow actors, about the impact of online hate. 'Anyone who knows me knows that I'm always trying to bring people together. I'm against hate and divisiveness,' she said. Her comments highlight the ongoing struggle celebrities face to maintain authenticity while navigating public scrutiny, particularly when platforms can magnify both praise and criticism.

Sydney Sweeney's reflections offer a rare insight into the realities behind the curated glamour of online fame. They show how the digital landscape can be as challenging as it is rewarding, and that maintaining mental wellbeing while staying in the public eye requires resilience, awareness, and sometimes, speaking out.