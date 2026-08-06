Sydney Towle, the TikTok creator who turned a devastating cancer diagnosis into a platform of raw honesty for hundreds of thousands of followers, has died. She was 26.

Towle's family confirmed her death on 6 August 2026, sharing the news on her Instagram page a day after she passed. She had been diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive bile duct cancer, in 2023, and continued documenting her treatment online for the following three years. Her passing brings to a close a public health journey that drew millions of views and turned her into one of the most followed young cancer patients on social media.

A Rare Cancer at 23: How Sydney Towle's Diagnosis Unfolded

Towle was 23 and out on a run in 2023 when she first noticed a bump protruding from her abdomen. What she and her doctors initially suspected was a hernia turned out, after an ultrasound and later an MRI, to be multiple masses in her liver and bile duct.

She was subsequently diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer that typically affects adults over the age of 50, making her case a medical anomaly. 'I don't fit any of the demographic factors,' Towle said of her diagnosis, noting doctors repeated tests and biopsies simply to confirm it.

Five months of chemotherapy and immunotherapy shrank the mass enough for surgeons to remove most of what remained, Towle told an interviewer in November 2024. Doctors continued monitoring residual cancer lining her liver, and a subsequent scan revealed a new lesion that had doubled in size within a month, signalling the disease's return.

Living Publicly With Stage 4 Cancer

Rather than retreat from public life, Towle used her growing platform, which reached nearly 900,000 followers on TikTok and around 138,000 on Instagram, to document the realities of living with stage 4 cancer. She spoke candidly about chemotherapy's toll, describing mood swings, intrusive thoughts, and a sensation she once called 'slowly fading away from life or, like, from reality'.

She also pushed back on assumptions about what illness should look like. 'People will comment things like, 'You can't have cancer, you still have your hair,' or 'You don't look sick',' Towle said. 'That's been really hard. It's painful when people question something so real just because it doesn't match their idea of what illness looks like.'

In 2026, Towle announced plans to run the New York City Marathon alongside the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, calling the goal a 'dream come true' even as she continued active treatment. In recent months, she had also enrolled in a clinical trial for tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapy, an immunotherapy technique using a patient's own immune cells to target cancer.

'She Fought Really Hard': Family Shares Final Days of TikTok Star

On 4 August 2026, Towle's brother, Austin Towle, posted a photo on TikTok showing loved ones gathered around a hospital bed. 'Sydney has been moved to hospice and is surrounded by her friends and family,' he wrote, thanking followers for their support. She died the following day.

Announcing her death, her family's Instagram post read, 'An endless ray of sunshine. A daughter, sister, and friend to so many,' followed by the message: 'We will always love you so much Sydney. I am so proud of how hard you fought.'

Austin Towle also addressed her supporters directly on TikTok. 'She fought really hard, and we're so proud of her,' he said, thanking followers 'for your support over the years'. Her mother added a separate message of thanks, writing that the family appreciated the outpouring of love and that Sydney 'will not be forgotten'.

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In a statement, the Towle family said they were proud of how hard Sydney fought and grateful she chose to share her journey with so many people. As recently as June 2026, Towle had told her followers she remained hopeful about her prognosis. 'Nobody knows for sure what's going to happen,' she said. 'Like, miracles happen every day.'

Tributes continued pouring in from followers who had watched her journey for years, with one writing that her strength would define the illness rather than the other way around. Sydney Towle leaves behind a body of work that reshaped how a generation of young people talk about cancer, illness, and mortality online.