Laser engraving machines enable businesses to stand out by creating personalized products, intricate artwork, and custom designs. Capable of working with a wide range of materials—from wood and acrylic to metal and leather—these machines offer endless opportunities for innovation.

For small business owners, investing in a laser engraver can lead to increased efficiency, enhanced product quality, and new revenue streams. As demand for unique and personalized items rises, a laser engraver can provide the competitive edge needed to help your business thrive.

This Black Friday, seize the opportunity to upgrade your equipment, boost efficiency, and unlock new revenue streams—all at unbeatable prices. Enjoy discounts of up to 56% off on top-tier laser engraving machines, making it the perfect time to invest in your business. Whether you're a startup looking for an entry-level model or an established business needing a high-performance machine for large-scale production, these steep discounts offer a chance to equip your business with the tools needed to succeed.

Whether upgrading your current equipment or stepping into the world of laser engraving for the first time, these deals provide the perfect opportunity to maximize value while minimizing costs. Read on to discover the best Black Friday offers and take your business to the next level with these precision-focused discounts:

P2S/P2 Lineup Series

First, the xTool P2/P2S CO2 Laser Engraver is a game-changer for creators and businesses, offering smart tech and powerful performance. Its dual 16MP cameras make curved surface engraving as seamless as flat, while the option for batch engraving saves time on repetitive projects. Add the Automatic Conveyor Feeder, and you can even work with oversized materials with precision and ease.

With a 55W laser, this machine cuts through rigid materials like 18mm walnut or 20mm acrylic in a single pass, while its ultrafast engraving speed of 600mm/s ensures efficiency.

For this deal, the P2S Standalone is 31% off for £3,649, while the P2 Standalone is 33% off for £3,229.

S1 40W Offering

Meanwhile, the xTool S1 laser engraver is a powerhouse designed for creators who want precision and ease. Its 40W laser effortlessly cuts 18mm cherry wood in one go and engraves at an impressive 600mm/s on a roomy 24" x 15" workspace—perfect for large or batch projects like signs or dozens of personalized tags. Plus, AutoPassthrough technology easily handles long materials, while Pin-point Positioning ensures flawless detail on curved surfaces like spoons or plates.

Whether you're new to laser engraving or a pro, the S1 makes it simple. It's ready to go out of the box, with user-friendly software, pre-tested settings for 400+ materials, and even AI to help you design. Built for safety, its enclosed design filters light, blocks smoke, and features flame sensors and emergency stops for peace of mind. With a durable aerospace-grade frame and rigorous testing, the S1 is built to last and inspire. A 56% off deal is available for this product, making it priced at £2,049 for this sale period.

F1 and F1U Series

The xTool F1 and F1 Ultra are cutting-edge laser engravers designed for speed, precision, and versatility—perfect for hobbyists and small businesses. With exceptional engraving speeds (10000mm/s for the F1 ultra speed and 4000mm/s for the F1), these machines handle batch projects like custom dog tags, jewellery, and business cards in record time. Their dual-laser technology means you can engrave metals like gold and stainless steel while cutting through wood, acrylic, and more, making them great for almost any creative or commercial project.

The F1 models stand out for their user-friendly design and portability. Pre-assembled with a fully enclosed cover to block smoke and stray light, they're safe for craft fairs or in-store customization. Advanced features like HD resolution, precise 3D engraving, and compatibility with software like Lightburn always ensure professional results. Whether starting a side hustle or scaling up production, xTool F1 machines are the ultimate tool to bring your ideas to life.

For this deal, the F1 Ultra Standalone is 29% off at £3,229, while the xTool F1 Standalone is 32% off at £1,149.

M1U and M1 Series

Last but not least, the tool M1 and M1 Ultra are all-in-one crafting powerhouses, perfect for anyone from hobbyists to small business owners. Combining laser engraving, laser cutting, and blade cutting in one sleek machine, they can handle over 1,000 materials—from wood and leather to vinyl and metal. The M1 has 10W dual-laser technology, making it precise and powerful enough to cut 10mm wood in one pass. At the same time, the 20W M1 Ultra takes it even further, cutting thicker materials faster and even engraving colourful patterns on metal.

The xTool M1 series makes crafting effortless and enjoyable with features like AI-powered batch processing and user-friendly design options. The M1 is equipped with built-in cameras for precision and ease, while the M1 Ultra, though lacking built-in cameras, introduces Snapshot Preview for enhanced accuracy. As the world's first 4-in-1 craft machine, the M1 Ultra combines laser, inkjet, blade, and pen functionalities, offering unmatched versatility.

Compact and efficient, these machines are ideal for creating personalized gifts, home décor, or business products like custom T-shirts and tumblers. With endless creative possibilities, the xTool M1 series is your go-to crafting companion!

Deals available include the M110W all-in-one Bundle, which is 51% off (£1,599), the M1 10W Basic Bundle, which is 47% off (£799), and the M1 Ultra 10W Basic Bundle, which is 58% off (£999).

Take advantage of this Black Friday's exclusive offers and equip your business with powerful laser engraving tools at unmatched prices. Whether you're a small business owner looking to enhance your product range or a creator seeking to elevate your craft, these deals make it more affordable than ever to upgrade your capabilities. With the right laser engraving machine, you can boost efficiency, unlock new creative opportunities, and drive your business toward greater success.