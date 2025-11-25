Taylor Swift fans, 'Swifties', have just received their green light to continue their 2022 lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster over 'unfair' Eras tour ticketing. A US judge is allowing the complainants to amend their complaint, with fans hopeful for justice.

The plaintiffs, numbering about 355, allege that the ticketing giant misled fans. Worse, the ticketing giant allegedly favoured scalpers and bots and broke antitrust laws by abusing its dominant position in the live entertainment industry.

Judge George Wu, presiding in Los Angeles, noted their initial case lacked sufficient detail at first, which explained the long pause. But now, Swifties are allowed to add more details to their allegations related to fraud, breach of contract, and negligence.

Swifties Sue Live Nation Over Eras Tour Ticket Sale

The controversy traces back to the Verified Fan presale for Swift's Eras Tour, when Ticketmaster's website was overwhelmed by demand. Millions of fans tried to buy tickets, but many failed to complete their purchases. They claimed, however, that it's because bots and scalpers swooped in, which the ticketing giant allegedly allowed.

According to Reuters, Swifties accuse Ticketmaster of 'intentional deception', alleging that the system was poorly prepared and that bots were allowed to purchase vast numbers of tickets.

Because Ticketmaster misrepresented how many tickets would be available to fans, many had to buy from scalpers when a last-minute sale was available hours before the tour. It was also not clear how the Verified Fan presale process would work.

Fans added that Ticketmaster failed to deliver on promised access during presales, forcing many to wait for hours or simply miss out completely.

They also alleged that Live Nation and Ticketmaster's dominant control of venues gave the companies an unfair advantage, effectively limiting competition for others who could've given better services.

By violating antitrust laws, Ticketmaster can impose unfair prices and control ticket distribution.

Swifties are seeking damages of £1,900 ($2,500) per alleged violation, which could total millions if their claims succeed.

Why the Case Matters for Fans and the Music Industry

For Swift's fans, the lawsuit is about more than just missed concerts. Fans of music and concert-goers have reached peak frustration with a system seen as stacked in favour of corporations and scalpers. Legal representatives believe Live Nation has built an impenetrable system where consumers have no right.

The crisis for Swifties has become a larger symbol of concert-industry inequality, with Ticketmaster accused of treating its own resale platform as a cash cow.

Beyond those who missed Eras' tour, Live Nation and Ticketmaster are also facing regulatory investigation in the US.

The Department of Justice has filed its own antitrust lawsuit, accusing the company of using exclusive venue deals and other tactics to stifle competition. At the same time, an FTC case alleges that Ticketmaster colluded with brokers to inflate resale prices, generating massive profits from ticket fees.

Live Nation Lawsuit Continues

With Judge Wu's permission to revise and resubmit, the Swifties' case is far from over.

Their lawyers are expected to refine the lawsuit and return stronger, with more detailed allegations.

If successful, their case could change how concert tickets are sold and challenge the monopoly power of ticketing platforms, just in time for Swift's next tour.