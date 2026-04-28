Global superstar Taylor Swift has taken new legal steps to protect her voice and likeness as artificial intelligence (AI)-generated impersonation tools become increasingly advanced.

Reports state that Swift's company, TAS Rights Management, has filed three trademark applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office. These include short audio clips of her speaking, as well as a photograph of her performing on stage.

In one of the audio clips, Swift is heard saying, 'Hey, it's Taylor Swift, and you can listen to my new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' on demand on Amazon Music Unlimited'.

She also submitted another clip in a lower register, saying, 'Hey, it's Taylor. My brand new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' is out on October 3, and you can click to presave it so you can listen to it on Spotify'.

A third filing covers a specific image of her from her Eras Tour, showing her holding a pink guitar, NBC News reported.

Her move is seen as part of a wider effort by entertainers to regain control over how their identities are used online.

Incidents Where Taylor Swift's Voice and Image Were Used in Deepfakes

The Grammy Award-winning singer has previously been targeted by AI-generated content, including fake images and manipulated political endorsements.

In 2024, Swift's image was used in a fake advertisement promoting a cookware set.

Swift has also been targeted by sexually suggestive deepfakes that have gone viral online.

There have also been deepfakes showing her appearing to support Trump. The manipulated media reportedly originated from a Trump supporter with over one million followers and an X Premium account.

Growing Threat of Deepfakes and Digital Identity Impersonation

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With the rise of AI, many individuals are exploiting the technology to manipulate and harm others. AI deepfake technology allows users to create fabricated audio, video, and images of real people.

This issue poses significant challenges for artists, celebrities, and the wider entertainment industry, as they are frequent targets of such deepfakes.

Other Celebrities Also Move to Protect Their Identity from AI Misuse

Swift's legal action follows similar steps taken by other well-known figures. Actor Matthew McConaughey has also sought trademark protection for his voice and signature phrases.

In January, he applied to trademark his well-known catchphrase 'All right, all right, all right', which he first said in the 1993 film 'Dazed and Confused'.

He has also sought to trademark his voice and protect against unauthorised use of his image.

In 2024, Scarlett Johansson spoke out against OpenAI, stating that it used a voice 'eerily similar' to hers, even after she declined a request to lend her voice.

The Advantage of Filing a Trademark Application: Expert Views

Trademark experts say that filing trademark applications is becoming a growing legal strategy among celebrities seeking to defend themselves against AI deepfakes and voice cloning.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, trademark law is now being used in new ways to address AI-related threats, although courts have not yet fully tested these approaches.

'By registering specific phrases tied to her voice, Swift could potentially challenge not only identical reproductions, but also imitations that are "confusingly similar," a key standard in trademark law', Gerben said.