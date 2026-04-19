Addison Rae is being praised online after responding to the use of her music in a US government video promoting ICE, after the Department of Homeland Security's official X account shared a clip featuring her song 'Diet Pepsi' without permission. Fans compared her swift legal response with Taylor Swift's silence over a similar issue, as the video was later removed following a reported copyright claim from the pop star.

After The Trump Administration Used Her Music In A Pro-ICE Video, Addison Rae Shut It Down In A Way Other Artists Should Be Taking Notes On https://t.co/kNvuR9baxX — BuzzFeed UK (@BuzzFeedUK) April 13, 2026

Addison Rae is the latest in a growing line of artists who have objected to the use of their songs by the Trump administration and associated agencies in digital content. Singers including Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA have publicly condemned their tracks being used in pro-government messaging without consent.

In Addison Rae's case, rather than posting a lengthy statement, she appears to have chosen a more technical, understated route by using the copyright system. None of the details of the claim have been confirmed by the US Department of Homeland Security or US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and her team has not issued an on-the-record comment.

The Question of Silence

According to reports circulating online, the official US Department of Homeland Security account on X uploaded a video promoting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and used Addison Rae's single 'Diet Pepsi' as the soundtrack. Shortly afterwards, users noticed the clip had been removed and replaced by a standard platform notice stating, 'This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.'

That quiet takedown was enough to send social media into overdrive. One commenter wrote they were 'glad to see courageous artists fighting back against their content being used for evil,' while another said, 'I didn't think it was possible for me to stan her anymore.'

The tone from fans was clear. To them, Addison Rae had not only defended her intellectual property but also drawn a political line.

That is where Taylor Swift's name began to surface in the discourse. Users pointed to an earlier incident in which the Trump administration used her song 'The Fate of Ophelia' in a TikTok post in November 2025.

At the time, Taylor Swift did not publicly challenge the use in the way Addison Rae has now allegedly done. The contrast has become a point of criticism for some, who question why one of the industry's most powerful artists has not visibly used the same legal tools.

It is not a wholly fair comparison, as no one outside Taylor Swift's inner circle knows what private action, if any, she may have taken. But fairness is rarely the point on platforms that thrive on simple narratives, and the emerging storyline is blunt.

Addison Rae, still often dismissed as an influencer-turned-singer, is being praised for doing what megastars, in the eyes of some, have failed to do.

Addison Rae's ICE Pushback and Her Politics

The reaction to Addison Rae's move is sharpened by long-running uncertainty around her political stance. In July 2021, a clip of her approaching Donald Trump at a UFC event went viral, with critics accusing her of cosying up to the then president. The footage showed her appearing eager to introduce herself, which many read as tacit approval.

Since then, she has sought to present a different image, making comments suggesting she is not a Trump supporter. The reported copyright claim against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been seized on by fans as the clearest indication yet of her position.

Addison Rae unfollowed Ice Spice on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/nvX4DYgLS7 — Ice Spice Crave (@lcecrave) January 26, 2026

If someone is willing to take on a federal agency, the logic goes, they are not simply shading it in a lyrics sheet. Supporters online have cast the move as both smart and strategic.

Rather than arguing with a government account in public, Addison Rae used the tools available to any rights holder and had the video removed. One fan summed up the mood, saying 'Addison did it perfectly,' treating it as a template for other musicians who object to their work being paired with policies they oppose.

I feel bad for Addison that people keep spreading this lie about her. How is she a Trumpie if she endorsed Kamala and forced ICE to remove her song from their video? https://t.co/uqNMzMtcy8 pic.twitter.com/ZHqQnAXK1a — Jess (@jessskally) April 19, 2026

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After so many artists have criticised Donald Trump and his administration, users joked that it is 'wild' the team continues to pick tracks from people who openly dislike him. Some also pointed out that Trump allies have staged separate Super Bowl halftime events for pro-MAGA performers, yet those acts rarely feature on official White House or US Department of Homeland Security TikTok feeds.

Beneath the memes sits a more serious point. When a federal agency uses a hit song in a promotional post, it can create the impression of an implied endorsement from the artist, whether or not permission was sought.

In that sense, Addison Rae's decision to assert her copyright is not just about royalties or control of her catalogue. It is about refusing to let her work be folded into a message she appears to reject.

Whether other musicians will follow her lead remains an open question. Fans say they hope Addison Rae sets a precedent for artists who object to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Donald Trump's broader immigration stance, encouraging them to remove their music rather than merely complain.

Until that happens, the contrast between her quiet, effective takedown and Taylor Swift's public silence over 'The Fate of Ophelia' will continue to fuel an argument that has less to do with legal nuance and more to do with how loudly celebrities are expected to oppose causes their fans oppose.