Ashley St. Clair has claimed that Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI is suing her in Texas for at least $75,000 after she complained that its Grok AI system 'undressed' her in hyper-realistic, explicit images generated without her consent.

St. Clair, a conservative influencer and the mother of one of Elon Musk's children, has been posting a series of 'Get Ready With Me' videos on TikTok and Instagram Stories, detailing her escalating dispute with xAI.

In those videos, she says she first discovered at the beginning of 2026 that Grok, xAI's chatbot, was producing naked images of her based on ordinary photos, including pictures taken when she was a child. She alleges she repeatedly begged the company and the AI itself to stop, and when that failed, she instructed a lawyer to send a legal notice.

In her new video, St. Clair says that her attempt to challenge the company has now been turned back on her. 'They are suing me for a minimum of $75,000,' she told her followers, claiming xAI's case rests on the idea that simply filing a lawsuit over the alleged 'undressing' breached the platform's terms of service.

'The basis of their lawsuit is that by me even filing a lawsuit after being undressed and violated by their own product, that I have violated the xAI terms of service. That's what they are going off of.'

Ashley St. Clair, Elon Musk And Alleged 'Unsafe' Grok AI

The news came after St. Clair outlined what she says is the 'crux' of her legal complaint against Musk's AI business. She frames it as a product safety case, arguing that xAI 'released an unsafe product onto the public' and that 'millions of women and children have been undressed and violated.'

According to her, Grok generated images of her that were 'so horrific and traumatic to look at' that she struggled to describe them.

'I was stripped down. They look hyper-realistic,' she said, adding that in the process of looking into Grok's outputs she saw AI-generated depictions of girls who appeared to be 'about four years old' who were 'stripped down, undressed and then covered in white, sticky doughnut glaze.'

Those are serious allegations, and at this point they remain one-sided. xAI has not publicly addressed her specific claims, and there is no independent confirmation that the platform has generated images of real minors in the way she describes.

I not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok. Literally zero.



Obviously, Grok does not spontaneously generate images, it does so only according to user requests.



When asked to generate images, it will refuse to produce anything illegal, as the operating principle… https://t.co/YBoqo7ZmEj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2026

St. Clair, however, insists that her case is about more than personal humiliation. She says she has 'inside information' that Grok has been trained not only to undress women but 'to undress them better,' despite what she describes as an ongoing legal and reputational crisis around the chatbot.

In her telling, this is not a bug but a feature. She suggests that sexualised, non-consensual images of women and children were used to drive engagement with Musk's AI products at a time when xAI was struggling to keep up with more established rivals such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini. These claims are unverified and not supported by any documentation in the material she has made public so far.

xAI Deepfake Lawsuit, Doxxing Threats And Corporate Denials

What appears to disturb St. Clair almost as much as the alleged images is the way she describes xAI's response. She claims the company's lawyers used her own legal notice as a springboard to sue her, and then tried to strong-arm her into accepting service.

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According to St. Clair, xAI's legal team 'threatened to doxx' her by publishing her home address and that of her children if she refused to accept the lawsuit. Doxxing is not mentioned in any official filings seen by reporters, and her allegation has not been corroborated by third-party sources, but it fits with the adversarial tone she describes.

She also says she will be representing herself in Texas because her lawyer is based in New York, and that her deadline to file a motion to dismiss the xAI case is 30 April, according to Primetimer.

The broader question of what Grok can and cannot do has drawn scrutiny beyond this dispute between Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk's AI venture. On 14 April, NBC News reported that Grok continued to generate sexualised images of people without consent, despite previous assurances that this behaviour would be curbed.

The outlet found the model could still be prompted to produce explicit, deepfake-style images, although it is not clear whether any of those examples involved real, identifiable individuals.

Following that report, X, the social media platform also owned by Musk, where Grok is integrated, issued a statement on its own service stressing that such outputs were forbidden.

'We strictly prohibit users from generating non-consensual explicit deepfakes and from using our tools to undress real people,' the company said, adding that its AI products have 'extensive safeguards in place to prevent such misuse, such as continuous monitoring of public usage, analysis of evasion attempts in real time, frequent model updates, prompt filters, and additional safeguards.'

We strictly prohibit users from generating non-consensual explicit deepfakes and from using our tools to undress real people. xAI has extensive safeguards in place to prevent such misuse, such as continuous monitoring of public usage, analysis of evasion attempts in real time,… https://t.co/lhvuhr3p2D — Safety (@Safety) April 14, 2026

That corporate language sits awkwardly beside St. Clair's description of a system that allegedly peeled the clothes off photographs of her and of children, and a company now accusing her of contractual violations for trying to fight back.