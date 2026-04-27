The European Union has finalised a regulation requiring smartphones and tablets sold within the bloc to feature user-replaceable batteries from 18 February 2027. The rules form part of a wider effort to reduce electronic waste and extend the lifespan of consumer devices.

Under Regulation (EU) 2023/1542, manufacturers must ensure batteries can be removed using commercially available tools, or tools supplied with the device, without the need for heat or solvents. The European Commission has said the measures are intended to address the estimated five million tonnes of electronic waste generated annually across Europe, while reducing costs for consumers who might otherwise replace entire devices.

The regulation also requires manufacturers to make replacement batteries available for several years after a product is withdrawn from sale, alongside providing repair information. These changes are part of a broader EU strategy to promote a more circular economy in electronics. Apple has not commented on how its devices will comply with the regulation.

Durability Requirements and Possible Exemptions

While the regulation sets a general requirement for user-replaceable batteries, it also includes provisions allowing alternative approaches where strict performance criteria are met. Devices may not need to offer easy battery removal if manufacturers can demonstrate high levels of durability and safety.

Starting in 2027, smartphones sold in the European Union will be required to have user-replaceable batteries designed for greater durability and more charging cycles.



Manufacturers must also provide spare parts and repair manuals for at least 10 years after a model is released.… pic.twitter.com/0qec40s7MX — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) April 20, 2026

Guidance linked to the regulation indicates that batteries retaining at least 80 per cent of their capacity after 1,000 charge cycles, alongside meeting certain design standards such as water resistance, could qualify for different compliance pathways. Analysts have suggested that premium devices, including high-end smartphones, may be able to maintain sealed designs if they meet these thresholds.

However, exemptions are expected to be limited. European Commission guidance states that, in most cases, batteries must remain 'readily removable and replaceable by the end user' unless specific conditions apply.

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Impact on Manufacturers and Design

The new requirements are expected to present technical challenges for manufacturers, particularly those producing slim, waterproof devices. The regulation restricts the use of adhesives and processes such as heat or solvents for battery removal, meaning companies may need to redesign internal components.

Manufacturers including Apple, Samsung and Google are already working to improve battery longevity and durability in response to the rules, according to industry reporting. For devices that do not meet durability thresholds, companies will need to prioritise easier repairability in future designs.

The EU just declared war on glued-in batteries.



From February 18, 2027, every smartphone and tablet sold in Europe must have a battery you can swap yourself. No heat gun. No solvents. Just normal tools any person can buy. Article 11 of the EU Batteries Regulation makes it law.… pic.twitter.com/c6gp0nm1y7 — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) April 21, 2026

The regulation forms part of a phased rollout that began in 2023, covering the full lifecycle of batteries from production to recycling. Other measures include requirements for improved labelling, sustainability reporting and, in some cases, digital tracking of battery performance.

Consumer and Environmental Impact

EU officials estimate that extending the lifespan of smartphones could deliver significant environmental and financial benefits. Making batteries easier to replace is expected to reduce premature device disposal, which is a major contributor to electronic waste.

Consumer groups in Europe have broadly welcomed the changes, noting that battery replacement is often one of the most expensive and restrictive repairs. By improving access to spare parts and simplifying repairs, the regulation aims to lower costs and increase device longevity.

The part that makes this interesting isnt the replaceable battery rule itself.. Its the 10 year spare parts mandate



That quietly kills the business model that depends on phones dying at year 3.. Manufacturers designed around obsolescence because regulation let them.. Now the… pic.twitter.com/MGILCGCO5K — BullishRaccoon (@neuroglioma) April 20, 2026

Manufacturers having to maintain 10 years of repair parts is gonna be a hell of a headache. — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) April 20, 2026

Implementation Ahead of the 2027 Deadline

The EU's battery regulation represents a significant shift in how smartphones are designed and maintained. While provisions on durability may allow some high-end devices to retain sealed designs, the overall direction of the policy is towards greater repairability and longer product lifecycles.

As the 2027 deadline approaches, manufacturers will need to balance performance, durability and ease of repair, while consumers are likely to see broader changes in device design across the market.