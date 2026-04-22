A 22-year-old Indian medical student has described how he created an AI-generated MAGA-themed female influencer that quickly went viral, earning him what he called 'good money' before the account was later flagged for fraudulent activity on Instagram.

The case has raised fresh questions about AI-generated influencers, political rage-bait content, and weak enforcement of disclosure rules on social media platforms.

The creator, who used a pseudonym to protect his identity, said the project began as a financial experiment while he was saving for medical licensing exams and a potential move to the United States.

He initially tried conventional online income streams such as educational content and study materials, but later turned to AI-generated social media personas after exploring tools like Google Gemini.

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Character Built for Viral Engagement

The influencer persona, named Emily Hart, was designed as a conservative, MAGA-aligned nurse with a highly curated online identity. According to the creator, the strategy was refined with AI-generated guidance, which suggested that politically polarised content could achieve higher engagement.

He built the character around patriotic American themes, including posts featuring firearms training, American flag imagery, and politically charged slogans. Captions often referenced hot-button cultural and political issues, including immigration and abortion, framed through a conservative viewpoint.

The account rapidly gained traction on Instagram, with some short-form videos reportedly reaching millions of views. The creator said the algorithm appeared to amplify the content due to its polarising nature, attracting both supporters and critics who engaged heavily in the comments.

Monetisation Through AI-Generated Content

As the account's popularity grew, the creator monetised the audience through subscription-based platforms and merchandise sales. He estimated earnings of several thousand dollars per month during peak engagement, despite spending less than an hour per day managing the account.

According to WIRED, the creator said, 'I was spending maybe 30 to 50 minutes of my day, and I was making good money for a medical student.'

He added that he had not expected the speed at which the content would spread. Revenue was driven largely by subscriptions to premium content and direct engagement from followers who interacted with the AI-generated persona.

The creator also used AI tools to generate visual content for the influencer, including stylised images and promotional material. These were distributed across multiple platforms, further increasing traffic and conversions to paid services.

Instagram Flags Account for Fraudulent Activity

Despite its viral success, the Instagram account was later removed after being flagged for fraudulent activity. While platforms such as Instagram require disclosure of AI-generated content, enforcement of these policies is inconsistent, particularly when accounts are designed to closely mimic real individuals.

The account did not include clear labelling indicating that the influencer was AI-generated. This lack of transparency has become a growing concern among regulators and researchers monitoring synthetic media online.

The creator said the account's removal was not unexpected, noting the increasing scrutiny placed on AI-generated profiles that monetise engagement without clear disclosure.

Growth of AI-Generated Influencers on Social Media

The case reflects a broader trend of AI-generated influencers, particularly those designed around political identity and cultural controversy. Experts say such accounts often thrive due to algorithmic preference for high-engagement content, especially material that provokes strong emotional reactions.

Valerie Wirtschafter, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, has previously noted that AI tools have made synthetic profiles more convincing and scalable, increasing their reach across platforms. Similar accounts have appeared across Instagram and alternative subscription services, often blending lifestyle content with political messaging.

In several cases, AI-generated influencers have been able to attract large audiences before being removed for policy violations or misinformation concerns.

Shift Away From AI Influencer Experiment

The creator behind Emily Hart said he has since stepped away from operating AI-generated influencer accounts and is focusing on his medical studies. He indicated that while the experiment was financially successful, it also highlighted the volatility of platform-driven income streams and the risks associated with policy enforcement.

The account's brief lifespan, combined with its rapid monetisation and eventual removal, underscores ongoing challenges for social media companies in identifying and regulating AI-generated identities at scale.