Apple is reportedly preparing a significant expansion of its product hierarchy with a new 'Ultra' branding tier that would sit above its current Pro lineup, according to a leak published on 27 April.

The report suggests the company is developing a foldable iPhone, referred to as the iPhone Ultra, alongside a high-end MacBook featuring an OLED touchscreen display.

If accurate, the move would mark one of Apple's most substantial shifts in product segmentation, introducing entirely new device categories while keeping its existing Pro range intact.

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New 'Ultra' Tier for Premium Devices

The information comes from a report citing a source familiar with Apple's roadmap, as published by Macworld. It claims Apple is working on extending its 'Ultra' branding beyond existing uses in Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Silicon chips, into both the iPhone and Mac product lines.

Under this structure, the iPhone Fold would potentially launch as the iPhone Ultra, representing Apple's first foldable smartphone. At the same time, a MacBook equipped with an OLED touchscreen display is also said to be in development, marking a notable shift in how Apple approaches its laptop design philosophy.

These devices are reportedly positioned outside Apple's core product families, which include standard and Pro models.

Foldable iPhone and OLED Macbook Signal Design Shift

The reported foldable iPhone would introduce a new form factor for Apple, moving away from the traditional slab-style smartphone design. Foldable displays have already been adopted by several competitors in the smartphone market, but Apple has so far remained absent from the category.

Alongside this, the OLED touchscreen MacBook would represent another major change. Apple's MacBook range has historically avoided touch input, instead relying on trackpads and keyboards. The introduction of a touchscreen OLED display would therefore signal a departure from long-standing design conventions.

Both products are described as part of Apple's broader exploration of new hardware categories expected to align with product cycles leading up to 2027.

'Ultra' Branding Positioned Above Pro Lineup

The proposed 'Ultra' tier would sit above Apple's existing Pro branding, which currently spans iPhone, iPad and Mac devices. According to AppleInsider, the company sees Ultra as a way to introduce entirely new hardware categories, such as foldable devices and touchscreen Macs, without disrupting the identity of its established Pro lineup.

Apple has previously used the 'Ultra' label for its highest-end offerings, including the Apple Watch Ultra and select Apple Silicon chips. Expanding this naming convention across iPhones and Macs would create a clearer hierarchy between mainstream, Pro and Ultra devices.

The iPhone Ultra and OLED MacBook would therefore represent Apple's most expensive and technologically advanced consumer products.

Separating Experimental Hardware From Core Devices

The reported shift in branding is also linked to Apple's need to manage increasingly diverse hardware designs. Foldable smartphones and touchscreen laptops introduce different manufacturing requirements, usage expectations and pricing structures compared with existing Pro models.

By placing these devices in an Ultra category, Apple could introduce limited-production hardware at significantly higher price points while keeping the Pro lineup stable for mass-market users.

This approach would also reduce pressure on Apple's core product families, allowing new technologies to be tested and refined without directly affecting its most widely sold devices.

Long-Term Roadmap Points Towards 2027 Cycle

The leak suggests Apple's Ultra-tier devices are being aligned with future product cycles extending towards 2027. While the company has not publicly confirmed any foldable iPhone or OLED MacBook plans, the reported roadmap indicates a phased introduction of these technologies over the coming years.

If implemented, the strategy would mark Apple's first entry into the foldable smartphone market and a broader move towards high-end experimental computing devices under a dedicated Ultra branding structure.