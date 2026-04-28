The intersection of Silicon Valley wealth and Vatican moral authority has reached a volatile boiling point following the resurfacing of highly controversial remarks. Peter Thiel, the billionaire financier and primary benefactor of Vice President JD Vance, is at the centre of a theological and political firestorm once more.

Last year, audio recordings from a private lecture series in which Thiel discussed the Antichrist and appeared to cast Pope Leo XIV as a potential manifestation of that figure leaked online. Those recordings have resurfaced, gaining renewed scrutiny and highlighting a deepening rift between the accelerationist goals of parts of the tech elite and the cautious humanism promoted by the papacy.

Christopher Hale Revives Thiel's Shocking 'Antichrist' Accusations

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The controversy gained fresh momentum after Christopher Hale, a Catholic commentator and political organiser, drew attention back to Thiel's rhetoric in an interview with Jon Favreau, the former speechwriter for Barack Obama and co-host of 'Pod Save America.' In the exchange, Hale described how Thiel, in leaked lectures, reportedly characterised Pope Leo XIV as a figure whose global influence mirrors that of an 'Antichrist' and, in Hale's words, cast him as a kind of 'woke American pope.'

Hale then amplified the significance of those comments in a viral X thread. 'In leaked audio recordings, Peter Thiel revealed he told JD Vance to ignore Pope Leo XIV on moral issues, including the development of ethical AI,' he wrote. 'He also suggested the American pope was a tool of the Antichrist.'

Hale previously laid out his concerns in an essay for Letters of Leo. 'In these lectures, Thiel doesn't just flirt with the apocalyptic. He goes all in — openly discussing the Antichrist, naming Pope Leo XIV as a potential manifestation of that figure, and, most disturbingly, advising JD Vance to ignore the Pope on moral matters altogether,' he wrote.

The timing of this revival is particularly pointed given the current administration's ties to Thiel's financial network. Vance is widely considered Thiel's protégé, and, according to Hale and other analysts, Thiel is seen as the vice president's most important political patron. The resurfaced audio has sparked a fresh wave of criticism levelled at Thiel, with some social media users describing his language about the Pope as 'something a demon would say' or 'something the Antichrist would say.'

Peter Thiel calls Pope Leo XIV the “woke American pope.”



He’s worried about Pope Leo working with a “woke American president like AOC” to create a Marxist “Caesar-Papist fusion.” pic.twitter.com/oEkOfOUpwL — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) April 27, 2026

In leaked audio recordings, Peter Thiel revealed he told JD Vance to ignore Pope Leo XIV on moral issues, including the development of ethical AI.



He also suggested the American pope was a tool of the Antichrist.



Here’s the full story.https://t.co/yGHSMJIZNL — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) April 27, 2026

Peter Thiel's Philosophical Conflict With the Vatican

Peter Thiel is a German-American entrepreneur and political activist best known for co-founding PayPal and Palantir Technologies, a data intelligence company. As the first outside investor in Facebook, he wields significant influence over digital infrastructure, and his net worth is estimated at about £8.7 billion ($11 billion).

Thiel's specific grievances with Pope Leo XIV appear to stem from the Pontiff's outspoken criticism of techno‑feudalism and unregulated technological expansion. In his lectures and interviews, Thiel has repeatedly argued that talk of catastrophic 'existential risk' is being used to justify restrictive regulation that would stifle innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence.

'If the Antichrist were to come to power, it would be by talking about Armageddon all the time,' Thiel said in an interview with Ross Douthat of the New York Times in June 2025, suggesting that constant warnings about catastrophe could become a political tool to halt scientific and technological progress.

The billionaire has long been an advocate for AI as a means of achieving radical efficiency and societal transformation. In Hale's reading, Thiel sees Pope Leo's cautionary stance — which emphasises limits on capital and technology in the name of human dignity — as an attempt to suppress AI's potential, leading to his extreme characterisation of the Pontiff as a spiritual antagonist.

Pope Leo XIV Warns AI Must Remain 'a Tool'

Pope Leo XIV has emerged as a vocal critic of the ethical vacuum surrounding the development of artificial intelligence. While acknowledging AI as 'an exceptional product of human genius,' he has consistently reminded the faithful that it is, 'above all else, a tool'.

In a 2025 message on AI, the Pope warned that the rapid adoption of advanced systems raises deeper questions about the future of work, human agency and the protection of the vulnerable. He stressed that technology must remain subordinate to the needs of the individual and the common good.

'Our youth must be helped, and not hindered, in their journey towards maturity and true responsibility,' he said, noting that they 'are our hope for the future.' He urged young people to foster their natural creativity and critical thinking rather than relying uncritically on AI tools.

The Pope has also cautioned that access to vast quantities of data 'should not be confused with intelligence.' While he has acknowledged AI's positive contributions in fields such as healthcare and scientific research, he continues to warn of 'the possibility of its misuse for selfish gain at the expense of others, or worse, to foment conflict and aggression.'