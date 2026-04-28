A documentary released this week is drawing attention online for claims that unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) may be linked to 'interdimensional entities' described in religious texts, including warnings of a coming 'war on God'.

The film, produced by Fall Brothers Productions and published on YouTube by End Times Productions on 27 April 2026, features researchers Justin and Wes Fall. They argue that UFOs are not extraterrestrial spacecraft but non-human entities with a supernatural origin, a view they say aligns with certain biblical interpretations.

The claims have spread widely across social media. However, no publicly available evidence from US government agencies or scientific institutions supports the conclusions presented in the film.

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FBI Memo at Centre of Claims

At the centre of the documentary is FBI document 6751, a memo from the late 1940s available through the FBI's online archive.

The document describes alleged 'visitors' from another plane of existence, claiming they are human-like, larger in size and capable of travelling between dimensions. It also states the information was obtained through 'so-called supernormal means.'

In the film, the Falls present the memo as evidence that US authorities were aware of interdimensional beings decades ago.

Historical records provide important context. The document was an unsolicited letter sent to the FBI by a private individual. It does not represent an official investigation, conclusion or verified intelligence assessment by the agency.

Claims of Contact Remain Unverified

The documentary also includes claims that US officials may have had contact with non-human entities. Some accounts suggest these beings warned of a future conflict involving humanity and a divine power, described in the film as a coming 'war on God'.

No declassified records or confirmed government reports support these claims.

The US Department of Defense's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which reviews UAP cases, has stated that its investigations have not found evidence of extraterrestrial technology or hidden government programmes involving non-human entities.

Historical Events and Groups Cited Without Evidence

The film also links its argument to the 'Babalon Working', a series of occult rituals carried out in 1946 by rocket engineer Jack Parsons. Parsons' involvement in occult practices is historically documented. However, there is no evidence connecting those activities to UFO sightings or to any government programme involving non-human entities.

🚨 The aliens are already here.



Aleister Crowley called them “Secret Chiefs.” Cosmic entities seeking to enslave humanity.



Jack Parsons of JPL/NASA, performed the Babalon Working to open a portal in the desert. Now some believe Elon Musk and DARPA may be tied to it? pic.twitter.com/PaAP0Qw207 — UAP Reporting Center (@UAPReportingCnt) April 28, 2026

The documentary also references a supposed group known as the 'Collins Elite', described as a faction within the US government that viewed UFO phenomena as demonic. No public records confirm the existence of such a group.

NASA and Pentagon Reviews Find No Supporting Evidence

Government and scientific reviews of UAPs have focused on aviation safety, sensor data and national security concerns. A 2023 report by NASA found that many UAP sightings cannot be explained due to limited or low-quality data and called for improved data collection. The report did not identify evidence linking UAPs to extraterrestrial or interdimensional origins.

US defence assessments have similarly attributed many sightings to airborne objects, sensor anomalies or misidentification, while some cases remain unresolved.

Public Interest Continues Despite Lack of Proof

Interest in UAPs has increased in recent years following the release of military footage and congressional briefings.

The documentary's claims rely on interpretations of historical material, religious texts and personal testimony. While the FBI memo referenced in the film is authentic, its contents originate from unverified claims submitted by a private individual.

No official investigation has concluded that UAPs are linked to interdimensional or supernatural entities.