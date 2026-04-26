Taylor Swift has strongly objected after being pulled into Justin Baldoni's legal subpoena request, with her team saying the move is more about 'tabloid clickbait' than real evidence. The case is being heard in the US District Court in New York in 2026 and relates to the 2024 film It Ends With Us, where Swift is only linked through one song, according to her representatives.

The subpoena, issued by Baldoni's legal team, triggered a firm public response from Swift's side. Her spokesperson said she had nothing to do with the film's production, casting or creative process, and only allowed one track to be licensed for use. They rejected any suggestion that she was involved on set or in decision-making.

Swift Responds to Baldoni's Subpoena

Swift's representatives were blunt in their statement to Good Morning America, setting out what they say are the limits of her involvement. She 'never set foot on the set of this movie,' the spokesperson said, adding she was not involved in casting, creative decisions, scoring or editing.

According to the statement, she did not see the film until weeks after its public release and was touring internationally during 2023 and 2024. The only connection, they stressed, was musical.

Swift licensed her song My Tears Ricochet for inclusion in the film, alongside other artists whose work was also used in the soundtrack. That alone, her team argued, hardly justifies pulling her into sworn testimony.

'Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,' the spokesperson said. Swift's camp went further, pointing to her global touring schedule and insisting her connection to the production was, in their words, entirely peripheral.

The Expanding Lively-Baldoni Court Battle

The legal fight between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni began in late 2024 when Lively filed a complaint alleging she was sexually harassed on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni denied the claims, with his lawyer Bryan Freedman calling them 'shameful' and 'categorically false.'

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Since then, the situation has escalated into full legal battles on both sides. Baldoni's team argues that Lively is trying to change how the story around the film is being told. Lively's lawyers reject that, saying Baldoni is trying to undermine her claims and shift attention away from the original complaint.

Swift has now been pulled into the case because Baldoni's legal filings mention her in connection with Lively. One claim references a text message in which Baldoni says Lively called Swift and her husband Ryan Reynolds her 'dragons,' suggesting they had some influence around the production.

Lively's legal team strongly disputes this, calling Baldoni's wider countersuit part of what they describe as an 'abuser playbook.'

Ryan Reynolds has also been named in parts of the case. Baldoni has made claims against him, while Reynolds has asked the court to dismiss them. Lively has also sought to have Baldoni's countersuit thrown out.

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has said anyone who may have relevant information could be questioned under oath, including Swift. The case is still moving through early court stages, with hearings expected in March 2026, with Judge Lewis Liman overseeing proceedings in New York.

For now, Swift's team is seeking to remain out of the dispute, saying she has no real connection to the film beyond licensing a song. Whether the court agrees or decides she should be questioned anyway remains unresolved as the case continues to unfold.