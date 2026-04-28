Keeping your iPhone charged on the go can be a hassle. Whether you're commuting to work, juggling meetings, or travelling across the city, running out of battery at the wrong moment is frustrating.

The Veger X5 Power Bank solves this with a magnetic MagSafe design that keeps your phone powered while doubling as a compact everyday carry accessory. But what truly sets it apart is the built-in Apple 'Find My' support, making it easy to locate if it ever gets misplaced. Your power bank is always traceable, giving you extra peace of mind wherever you go.

More than just a charger, it also works as a wallet and adjustable stand, helping you stay organised and hands-free throughout the day.

Features That Set It Apart

The Veger X5 goes beyond being a simple charger. Its standout feature is built-in Apple Find My support, so it's easy to locate your device anytime it's misplaced. This added layer of security turns a power bank into something far more reliable for everyday use.

Beyond tracking, it also functions as a built-in wallet that holds one to three cards securely with RFID protection and anti-demagnetisation. This makes it a true iPhone battery wallet.

Also, it features an adjustable stand that tilts from 0° to 90°—very ideal for video calls, media consumption, or hands-free charging on your desk.

What ties everything together is its all-in-one design — wallet, charger, stand, and tracking — all powered by a strong magnetic connection that keeps everything stable. Compared to Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, the Veger X5 offers significantly more functionality at a fraction of the cost, with Find My tracking as its defining advantage.

Imagine sitting in a café catching up on emails, joining a video call on your phone, or watching a quick show on the train. The Veger X5 not only keeps your device charged, but also props it up at the perfect viewing angle and keeps your cards secure. And thanks to the built-in Find My feature, it lets you quickly locate this device if it's left behind—wherever you are.

This is the kind of everyday accessory that makes life easier. It blends practicality with thoughtful design in one slim package.

Design and Build

The Veger X5 immediately feels solid and well-constructed. Its sleek and compact form fits comfortably in hand, pocket, or bag, making it ideal for commuting or travel. Made from durable plastic with a smooth finish, it has a premium feel without being fragile. Ports and buttons are intuitively placed, while the 1200g magnet ensures your iPhone or other MagSafe-compatible devices attach securely and stay in place during use.

The surface can show fingerprints or small scratches over time, but this is a minor trade-off for its overall functionality. Its clean design, sturdy build, and thoughtful layout make it a reliable companion for daily use.

Performance and Reliability

When it comes to charging, the Veger X5 performs consistently. Phones, tablets, and other USB-powered devices charge steadily without noticeable dips in speed. Its plug-and-play operation and clear LED indicators make it extremely user-friendly, while the robust construction ensures it can handle daily wear and tear.

Compatibility is excellent. It works seamlessly with most iPhones, including MagSafe-supported models, as well as other USB-charged devices. More importantly, the Apple-certified Find My integration adds an extra layer of reliability that allows users to track their device if it's lost.

Combined, these features make the Veger X5 a solid trackable power bank that doesn't compromise on convenience or usability.

Is It Worth Your Money?

The Veger X5 offers impressive value for money. It combines the convenience of a wallet, stand, and Apple-certified Find My tracking with the charging capability of a MagSafe battery pack. It costs $59.99 (about £45) and has capabilities that Apple charges over $99 for, but without extras. It is a sensible option for everyday living, thanks to its dependable performance, sturdy construction, and well-considered features.

For commuters, travellers, or anyone seeking a versatile magnetic power bank with card holder, the Veger X5 comes highly recommended. As a multifunctional device that keeps your phone charged and your day running smoothly, this is a true best MagSafe wallet for iPhone option.

Find out more here.