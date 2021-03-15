Taylor Swift gave a special shout-out to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, after making history at the Grammy Awards with her "Album of the Year" win, which made her the first woman to win the award three times.

While accepting the album of the year Grammy for her album "Folklore" at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, the musician revealed that Alwyn, her boyfriend of more than four years, is the first person who listens to the songs she writes. The actor has co-written two songs in her album- "Exile" and "Betty," under the pseudonym William Bowery, and has also worked with her on the lyrics of "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island" and "Evermore" on her next album "Evermore."

Congrats to @taylorswift13 who takes home the massive Album Of The Year win for 'Folklore' at the 2021 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/iTzp0fJkQh — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021

"Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," the "Lover" hitmaker said in her acceptance speech. Swift and Alwyn have kept their relationship extremely private, and the singer's Grammy speech was one of the rare public moments where she spoke about him.

Swift also thanked her close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for the win, revealing that they are the next people to whom she plays her songs. "I want to thank—I want to thank James, Inez, and Betty (Blake and Ryan's children) and their parents who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write," she said. Lively and Reynolds share a close friendship with Swift, and even permitted her to reveal the name of their third child, daughter Betty, in her folklore song "betty."

Swift concluded her speech by paying a tribute to her fans, saying, "But mostly, we just want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can't tell you how honored we are forever by this."

"Thank you so much, and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget that you did this for us. Thank you so much," she concluded.

The 41-time nominee is not the only female musician to make history at the recent Grammys. Beyoncé is now the first female artist to win the most number of Grammys after winning Best R&B Performance for her hit "Black Parade," a single celebrating Black culture and activism that dropped in the wake of mass "Black Lives Matter" protests last year.

With a total of 28 trophies, the pop-star has surpassed the record held by singer Alison Krauss, and is now only behind late Georg Solti, who is the most decorated Grammy winner with 31 wins.