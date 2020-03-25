There is a lot of mystery surrounding Taylor Swift's romance with Joe Alwyn as the pair has kept it out of the spotlight for over three years now. Though rarely seen together, the celeb couple is very much in love and is even thinking about spending their entire lives together.

Us Weekly has learned that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn "definitely" want to get married somewhere down the line. "(They) have talked about their future and marriage. They don't have a set deadline in place, but they're very much in love," a source revealed to the outlet.

The insider added that the pop-star, who started dating the British actor in 2017, is assured that he will always have her back.

"Taylor considers Joe one of the only safe constants in her life. He has always been a huge support and stuck by her," the source said, adding that "they are still going very strong."

In her Netflix documentary "Miss Americana," Swift opened up about her and Alwyn's decision to keep their romance private and confessed: "I also was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life. We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. Even though it was really horrible, I was happy."

"But I wasn't happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else's input. We were just happy," the 30-year-old added.

The love birds, who haven't yet made their joint red carpet debut, recently set some little milestones while attending the award shows and other events held over the past few months. They were spotted holding hands while leaving together after attending the world premiere of Swift's movie "Cats" in New York in December and were spotted sharing a table for the first time at the Golden Globes Awards later that month. The pair even indulged in some PDA at the Golden Globes after-party.

The couple also rang into the New Year together in the Maldives, as revealed by Matthew Crane, a British singer-songwriter who performed for them at a resort on New Year's Eve. The singer, who happened to be a huge fan of the "Lover" singer, wrote in an Instagram post: "They were both so friendly and kind to me when I performed, they even gave me a standing ovation and complimented on my voice."