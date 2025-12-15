Taylor Swift's new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a ninth non-consecutive week, according to the chart dated Dec. 20.

The Grammy winner's latest release not only debuted at No. 1 but also delivered exceptionally strong first-week figures, earning four million equivalent album units in the United States alone. Although overall consumption fell by 10% in the week ending Dec. 11, 'The Life of a Showgirl' still earned an impressive 89,000 equivalent album units. The figure stands out amid a growing number of holiday titles that traditionally benefit from sharp increases in streaming and sales at this time of year.

The achievement places the album among an elite group within Swift's catalogue. The singer has now had 15 albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but only three have remained at the top for more weeks. 'The Tortured Poets Department' holds the longest run, spending 17 weeks at No. 1, while 1989 and 'Fearless' each logged 11 weeks at the summit. 'The Life of a Showgirl' now joins this select group, underlining its staying power with chart longevity.

Festive favourites surge as Swift remains untouchable

As the festive season approaches, half of the Billboard 200's top 10 is currently made up of holiday albums. Michael Bublé's 'Christmas' has made a strong comeback, rising two places to No. 4 with 64,000 units earned. Other seasonal titles gaining momentum include Bing Crosby's 'Ultimate Christmas', which climbs to No. 5, and 'A Charlie Brown Christmas: Soundtrack', which moves from No. 9 to No. 8. Despite the seasonal surge, Swift continues to hold firm at the top of the chart.

Her impact extends far beyond the success of a single release. At year-end, she places more than five titles on the Billboard 200, including 'Folklore', 'Midnights' and 'Evermore', continuing to attract strong listener engagement years after their release.

Swift leads the way with 89,000 units

According to Luminate, which compiles the Billboard 200 using multi-metric consumption measured in equivalent album units, 'The Life of a Showgirl' earned 89,000 units in the most recent tracking week following its release on Oct. 3. The album has now been streaming for just over ten weeks.

The remainder of the Billboard 200's top four is populated by former chart-toppers. Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' remains at No. 2 with 74,000 units, marking a 4% week-on-week increase. The 'Demon Slayer Soundtrack' holds steady at No. 3 with 67,000 units, up 1%, while Olivia Dean's 'The Art of Loving' climbs from eighth to seventh place, earning 49,000 units and rising by 2%.

With two weeks of tracking still to go before Christmas, festive albums continue to gain ground across the chart. Nat King Cole's 'The Christmas Song' has jumped from No. 11 to No. 6 with 50,000 units and 17% growth, 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' has climbed to No. 8 with 48,000 units and a 6% increase, and Phil Spector's 'A Christmas Gift for You' has risen from No. 13 to No. 9 with 43,000 units and 15% growth.

Despite intensifying competition, Swift remains the most dominant presence on the US albums chart, with her latest release securing nine weeks at No. 1 — a clear sign that even during the busiest season of the year, her grip on the top spot remains firmly intact.