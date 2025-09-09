A 13-year-old boy in Pierce County, Washington, has been arrested after deputies seized 23 firearms, explosive-type materials and handwritten notes that allegedly outlined 'mass shooting scenarios'. The teen, who hasn't been named because of his age, pleaded not guilty on Monday to five counts, including four felonies.

The teenager, whose identity has not been released due to his age, was described by authorities as obsessed with past school shooters, including the perpetrators of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip-off on Friday about a juvenile exhibiting 'school shooter ideations' and making threats to kill. Deputies, accompanied by SWAT officers, executed a search warrant at the boy's residence early Saturday morning.

23 Firearms and Explosive Materials Seized

Inside the home, officers discovered 23 firearms, many of which were reportedly homemade using 3D-printed parts.

Several weapons were mounted on walls and left unsecured, making them easily accessible. In addition to the guns, police seized loaded magazines etched with references to infamous mass shootings, including Columbine and the 2022 Uvalde school shooting.

Materials for fireworks and explosives were also recovered, along with clothing and handwritten notes that allegedly outlined mass shooting scenarios.

Court documents revealed that the boy had posted photos of himself holding firearms on social media since June, often accompanied by messages expressing admiration for mass shooters.

'Several pieces of evidence from the suspect's bedroom indicated he was obsessed with past school shooters and imitated similar behaviours with photos and inscriptions throughout his room,' Sheriff's Deputy Carly Cappetto stated in a Monday news release.

'It appeared the suspect had everything ready to go to commit a mass shooting type of incident. It is unknown who or what the intended target was going to be, but it's clear it was a matter of time before a tragic incident occurred,' Cappetto said.

The boy is not currently enrolled in any school district, but previously attended the Franklin Pierce School District until 2021. In a statement, the district said it was cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure community safety.

'We were notified by local law enforcement personnel that a young person in our community was arrested for allegedly planning a school shooting. ... We continue to work with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office to ensure that this individual is not a threat to our schools or our community as a whole,' the district told ABC News.

Charges and Court Appearance

The teenager has been charged with attempted threat to bomb or injure a school, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of fireworks. He appeared in juvenile court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to five charges, four of which are felonies.

His parents have not been charged. The boy's mother, who attended the hearing, told local media that her son had 'no intention of harming anyone' and suggested that his social media posts were an attempt to 'be cool' among peers.

Juvenile court records are typically confidential, and it remains unclear whether the boy will face further charges or be tried as an adult.

Community Response and Ongoing Investigation

The case has sparked concern across the region, with many questioning how a teenager could gain access to such a large arsenal. Investigators are now working to trace the origins of the weapons and determine whether others may have been involved.

The sheriff's office has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour, especially online activity that may indicate threats to public safety.

As the investigation continues, the incident serves as a chilling reminder of the ongoing risks posed by youth radicalisation and the accessibility of firearms in the United States.