A new viral video has been spreading panic throughout the United States. According to the video, Atlanta currently has over 1 million HIV cases, ranking third behind larger US cities Miami and Memphis.

But are the reports actually accurate? The truth shared by the CDC reveals that the numbers could be a major source of concern.

Viral TikTok Video Claims Atlanta Now Has More Than 1 Million HIV Cases

A new TikTok video claims that there are now more than 1 million HIV cases being reported in Atlanta. This would mean the city now has one of the highest rates of new HIV diagnoses in the entire country.

Netizens immediately flooded the comment section to express their shock and concern for the city's growing health dilemma. While some people admitted that they were worried about a burgeoning catastrophe, others expressed scepticism about the accuracy of the numbers.

Is It True That Atlanta Has Over 1 Million HIV Cases?

A report published by Morehouse School of Medicine found that the 20-county metro Atlanta area recorded the third-highest rate of new HIV diagnoses among major US metropolitan areas in 2021. Only Miami and Memphis ranked higher, according to data cited from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health officials reported 1,562 new HIV diagnoses in metro Atlanta during that year, translating to a rate of 25.4 cases per 100,000 residents. Fulton County Department of HIV Elimination Director Jeff Cheek said the rate was roughly double that of many other metropolitan regions and significantly higher than the national average.

Read more Zambia Must Decide Today: Open Minerals To American Firms Or Lose HIV Support For 1.3 Million Zambia Must Decide Today: Open Minerals To American Firms Or Lose HIV Support For 1.3 Million

The figures have renewed concern among healthcare leaders who say the South continues to lag behind other parts of the country in HIV prevention, education and treatment access.

Morehouse School of Medicine population health expert Dr Maisha Standifer said Atlanta and the broader Southern region have long experienced elevated rates of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. Experts say poverty, stigma, limited healthcare access and gaps in education continue to fuel transmission rates, particularly in marginalised communities.

According to the CDC data referenced in the report, more than half of Georgia's 2,371 new HIV diagnoses in 2021 occurred in metro Atlanta alone. Officials estimate that more than 40,000 people in the metro area are currently living with HIV. Infection rates vary dramatically by county, with Fulton County recording some of the highest numbers in the state.

Despite the alarming statistics, public health officials noted there has been some progress nationally. The CDC reported that new HIV infections across the United States declined in recent years, driven in part by increased testing, improved treatment and expanded use of pre-exposure prophylaxis, commonly known as PrEP. However, experts say those benefits have not been evenly distributed.

The statistics have sparked widespread discussion online, with many social media users expressing shock over Atlanta's ranking, while others highlighted the need for greater education and prevention efforts. Some netizens criticised the stigma and misinformation surrounding HIV, arguing that fear and discrimination continue discouraging people from getting tested or seeking care.

Health experts say continued investment in education, prevention, affordable healthcare access and early testing will be critical if Atlanta and other Southern cities hope to reduce future infection rates.