White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was reported to have missed a recent mothers' event held by the Trump administration, sparking doubts about her availability following her brief maternity leave with her first child. The 28-year-old official, noted for returning to work quickly after the birth of her child, has faced scrutiny about how she balances her high-profile job and family life.

Leavitt gave birth to her first son, Nicholas, during the 2024 presidential campaign, and her pattern of short breaks — including a four-day leave after that delivery — highlights the intense demands of her role as the youngest press secretary in US history.

Karoline Leavitt Maternity Pattern Emerges Amid Absence

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Leavitt gave birth to her first son, Nicholas, during the 2024 presidential campaign. Days later, an assassination attempt on President Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, prompted her swift decision to resume work. In an interview, she recounted holding her three-day-old baby while watching news coverage and telling her husband, 'Looks like I'm going back to work.'

That return, just four days after delivery, set a precedent for her approach to family and duty. Speaking in an interview, Leavitt described the moment: 'My son doesn't give a crap about my job. He just wants me to come home and snuggle.' Her husband, Nicholas Riccio, a real estate developer, and family provided crucial support during that period.

The couple attended the White House Correspondents' Association dinner together shortly before the April shooting attempt on the president. Leavitt had previewed Trump's speech as 'classic Donald J. Trump. It'll be funny. It'll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight' — words that gained grim resonance. Allen's manifesto spared one official but listed others as prioritised targets.

White House communications did not respond to questions about the length of her leave or her plans, and her reported absence from the mothers' event remains unconfirmed by officials.

Rotating Briefings Fill the Gap

No timeline for her step-back has been confirmed, amid rotating briefings. Leavitt's approach mirrors other working mothers in the administration, including senior advisors with young children who bring them to headquarters.

Her stay in the post illustrates the stress of high-stakes work. Leavitt, who was pregnant during much of the 2024 campaign, oversaw travel and briefings while pregnant. Post-birth, she balanced nursing, calls and TV appearances, as shared in interviews.

Trump personally called her a week after Nicholas's arrival, passing the phone to Melania for mother-to-mother advice on raising boys. Such gestures, Leavitt said, reinforced her commitment.

Broader Questions About Maternity Leave in Government

As questions persist about her schedule going forward, the administration has not publicly detailed how long she will be away, leaving room for deputies to rotate through the briefing room.

Leavitt's situation has also sparked broader discussion about maternity leave expectations for senior government officials, where policies are often less clearly defined than in the private sector.

Her fast return to the job has been met with mixed reviews, with admirers highlighting her dedication and others pointing to the burden on working mothers in prominent leadership positions.

The administration has not offered a formal date for her leave, but the use of rotating staff covering briefings hints at a flexible approach to keeping up daily communications while allowing Leavitt some time away.