The map of the Americas could be on the verge of a radical and historic redrawing. Following a string of unconventional territorial proposals, President Donald Trump is now reportedly eyeing South America as the next frontier for American expansion.

According to a reporter who spoke with Trump on Monday, the Commander-in-Chief said he was seriously considering making Venezuela America's 51st state. This development follows months of geopolitical tension and a significant shift in regional power dynamics that has placed the United States in a position of influence over Caracas.

President Trump Weighs Historic Annexation of Venezuela

A high-profile journalist has sparked international debate after revealing a private conversation with the American leader. Reporter John Roberts claimed that he spoke with Trump on Monday and the latter shared his plans on taking over Venezuela.

'Just got off the phone with @realDonaldTrump ... he told me he is seriously considering a move to make Venezuela the 51st state,' Roberts claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, 11 May.

When asked by People for comment regarding the seriousness of absorbing the nation, the administration provided a carefully worded response. White House spokesperson Olivia Wales gave a response framing the development as mutually beneficial to both nations.

'As the President has said, relations between Venezuela and the United States have been extraordinary,' she said. 'Oil is starting to flow and large amounts of money, unseen for many years, will soon be helping the great people of Venezuela. Only President Trump can be credited for the revitalisation of this newfound partnership – and the best is yet to come!'

Just got off the phone with @realDonaldTrump ... he told me he is seriously considering a move to make Venezuela the 51st state... pic.twitter.com/cofs12dhUS — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 11, 2026

Resurfaced Ambitions to Control Global Oil Reserves

The prospect of statehood is not new at all. Earlier this year, Trump's statement that he wanted to take over Venezuela and get its oil resurfaced following the capture of its leader, Nicolás Maduro, by US forces. This initial declaration was made in 2023 at the conclusion of his first presidential term, signalling a long-term strategic interest in the region.

'We would have taken it over,' Trump said at the time. 'We would have got all that oil,'

The president further condemned the previous administration's strategy, expressing dismay over their decision to procure oil from the Maduro regime. He characterised the move as a significant strategic failure that effectively provided financial stability to the dictator.

The White House views the control of these reserves as a matter of national security and economic dominance. By integrating the territory, the administration aims to stabilise the global energy market under American oversight.

Supporters of the move argue that the infrastructure investment would modernise the Venezuelan economy, which has suffered from years of hyperinflation and industrial decay.

Northern Ambitions and the Canada Integration Strategy

Venezuela was not the first target of this territorial strategy, as the administration had previously explored northward expansion. Before taking his second term in January 2025, Trump reportedly proposed making Canada a part of the United States. He took to social media to gauge public interest and pressure Canadian leadership through direct public appeals.

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'Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,' he wrote sarcastically on Truth Social on 6 January 2025, referencing his running bit that Canada should not be its own country. 'If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"

This pattern suggests that Trump is serious about adding another nation to America's territory. While the diplomatic hurdles for such a merger are immense, the coverage indicates that the President is undeterred by traditional international boundaries. The administration continues to frame these proposals as mutually beneficial partnerships designed to create an impenetrable North and South American bloc.